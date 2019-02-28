Black Tusk provides update on recently acquired Cluster Project

Vancouver, February 28, 2019 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C: TUSK) is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update on the recently acquired Cluster Project located in northwestern Quebec.

The Property consists of 33 claims totalling 1601.42 hectares located within the Laberge District, 170 kilometres northwest of Val-D'Or, Quebec. The property lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many significant mineral deposits. The area drew attention following the Inco Exploration discovery of gold mineralization in 1983 (Golden Pond Project), and the gold-silver-zinc-copper discovery (Estrades Project) by Teck Resources.

Various assessment and academic reports summarize previous work on the property. Work included ground and airborne geophysics, geochemical and geological surveys, and diamond drilling. Some of the more significant reported drill results include:

- Drill hole LAB 87-B2 that returned 1.82 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 4.5 metres* (m) from 57 to 61.5 metres depth (including 1.4 g/t from 57-58.5m, 2.15 g/t from 58.5-60m, and 1.90 g/t from 60-61.5m (Exploration Trois-Dimensions Inc, 1987 report GM45605) - Drill hole LAB 109-03-01 that returned 1.4 g/t gold over 0.7 m. - Drill hole 34-96-02 that returned 1.55 g/t gold over 1m from 102.3-103.3 m (Freewest Resources Canada Inc, 1996 report GM54344) - Drill hole 34-96-04 that returned 4.10 g/t gold over 0.5 m from 55.4-55.9 m (report GM54344)

*True intercept widths have not been calculated for the results shown above.

The Company has yet to conduct any work on the property and has not been able to directly verify the exploration results as documented in historic reports.

The historic drilling was undertaken in close proximity to main roads that are conveniently accessible for further work, including continued exploration of apparent drill-ready targets. The Company will review the data obtained from previous work on the property in order to plan for further exploration.

"The previous work done on the Cluster Project presents a compelling exploration opportunity for Black Tusk" said Richard Penn, CEO of the company.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

