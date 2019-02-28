Nevada Exploration Welcomes Simon Griffiths As Technical Advisor

RENO, Feb. 28, 2019 - Nevada Exploration Inc. (“NGE” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NGE; OTCQB: NVDEF) is pleased to welcome Simon Griffiths as a Technical Advisor.



Simon is an economic geologist with 28 years of mineral exploration experience with major mining companies around the world. Most recently, Simon spent the past 10 years working with Barrick Gold Corp., providing technical leadership on a global scale as Chief Geochemist, Global, and then Chief Geologist, South America. As Chief Geochemist, Simon provided field-based and strategic geochemical support to Barrick’s exploration programs across six continents (from regional grass-roots up to and including pre-feasibility studies), promoted the application of new geochemical tools specifically to support exploration through cover, and contributed to developing the exploration models (including 3D geochemistry signatures and footprints) at Barrick’s Carlin-type gold deposits (CTGDs) in Nevada, as well as their other deposits. As Chief Geologist, South America, Simon implemented Barrick’s global project generation approach to the South American continent, and led innovation to develop and apply new exploration approaches that resulted in faster and lower-cost discoveries.

Discussing Simon’s addition, NGE’s President, James Buskard: “We are excited to welcome Simon to the team. From executing successful generative exploration programs internationally to building exploration models at some of Nevada’s largest Carlin-type gold deposits, Simon brings a wealth of experience that compliments both our regional-scale exploration program, as well as our drilling and exploration efforts at our projects. Developing innovative exploration tools to explore for new deposits in covered terrains, where the bedrock is hidden beneath sand, gravel, and other types of cover, is unquestionably the future of exploration. Simon has championed innovation at the highest levels throughout the exploration pipeline, and we are fortunate to be able to incorporate his expertise as we advance our industry-leading hydrogeochemistry-supported exploration program, as well as push to leverage new low-cost drilling platforms, such as our Scorpion drill rig, to lower the costs and improve the success rates of exploring in Nevada’s highly-prospective covered valley basins. Having now spent time with our team in Nevada to help with the geologic and geochemical review and interpretation of the drilling results at our South Grass Valley Project, Simon is already helping guide our exploration model at the Project, and we look forward to his ongoing input as we work to advance our projects.”

About Nevada Exploration Inc.

NGE is an exploration company advancing a portfolio of new district-scale gold exploration projects along Nevada’s Battle Mountain-Eureka (Cortez) Trend. NGE is led by an experienced management team that has been involved in several significant discoveries in Nevada, including the discovery of Lone Tree and Rabbit Creek (part of the Twin Creeks Mine). NGE’s team has spent the last decade integrating the use of hydrogeochemistry with conventional exploration tools to develop a Nevada-specific regional-scale geochemistry exploration program.

With new proprietary technology, NGE has completed the world’s largest groundwater sampling program for gold exploration, collecting approximately 6,000 samples to evaluate Nevada’s covered basins for new gold exploration targets. To advance follow-up targets, NGE has overcome the high drilling costs that have previously prohibited the wide-spread use of drilling as a prospecting tool by developing its Scorpion drill rig, a small-footprint, truck-mounted, small-diameter RC drill rig specifically tailored to the drilling conditions in Nevada’s basins (analogous to RAB drilling in other parts of the world).

By integrating hydrogeochemistry and early-stage low-cost drilling with conventional exploration methods, NGE is overcoming the challenges and radically reducing the costs of exploring in Nevada’s covered basins, and is taking significant steps to open this important new search space up for district-scale exploration.

