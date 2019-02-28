Vizsla Strengthens Board of Directors and Appoints Special Advisors

Vancouver, February 28, 2019 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Dr. Stuart Smith and Mr. Simon Cmrlec to the Board of Directors and Bryce Roxburgh and Yale Simpson to the role of Special Advisors to the Company. In conjunction with these appointments, Chris Dyakowski has resigned. The company would like to commend Mr. Dyakowski for his work with Vizsla. The Company wishes Mr. Dyakowski the best of luck with his future endeavors.

Michael Konnert, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Vizsla is very excited to welcome such significant appointments to the Company. Dr. Smith (former Technical Director - Strategy & New Projects for Teck) and Mr. Cmrlec (President, Americas of Ausenco) both are respected industry leaders and Mr. Simpson and Mr. Roxburgh are industry veterans who recently guided both Exeter and Extorre to acquisition by major mining companies. These gentlemen, in addition to recent Board addition, Craig Parry, round out our team to include experience in M&A, exploration, engineering, capital markets and executive strategy"

Stuart Smith:

Stuart has 30 years global exploration experience spanning the spectrum from global project generation to mine geology with a track record of discovery in brownfields and greenfields arenas.

Most recently Stuart was Technical Director - Strategy & New Projects for Teck Resources Ltd., based in Vancouver, Canada. In this role Stuart lead the team with global responsibility for new exploration project review and capture. Prior to that Stuart held the role of Specialist - Global Copper for Teck, based in Santiago, Chile in which he had responsibility for Teck's global Cu exploration portfolio. Prior to joining Teck, Stuart was Chief Geologist for the Oxiana-OZ Minerals-MMG group of companies and subsequently with the founders of Oxiana in the G-Resources, Tigers Realm and EMR companies. In these roles Stuart was responsible for activities across the full spectrum from global project identification and review to brownfields exploration and in-mine resource evaluation

Stuart holds a BSc (Hons 1) degree from the University of New England, Armidale, Australia and a PhD from CODES at the University of Tasmania, Australia.

Simon Cmrlec:

Simon is currently President, Americas at Ausenco, one of the world's foremost EPCM companies. In his role he leads teams across Canada, USA, Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina.

Simon began his career with Western Mining at its Olympic Dam Operations in South Australia where he held a number of technical and operations roles. He was one of the Owners Representatives for the Olympic Dam Expansion Project (ODP) where he was involved in the design, construction and commissioning of the Smelter and Hydrometallurgical facilities. Following the completion of the ODP project Simon joined Kvaerner and was involved in the construction and commissioning of various base metals, iron ore and gold projects in the US, South America, Middle East and South Africa. In 2001 he joined Inco on the Goro Nickel project in New Caledonia as the Project Manager responsible for the Refinery facility. Simon held a number of roles on the Goro Nickel project including Senior Project Manager and Construction director in his eight years there. Simon joined Ausenco in 2009 and has held a number of positions with the company including President, Program Management and President APAC/Africa before moving to Canada in 2015 to take up his current role.



Simon attended the Gartrell School of Mining, Metallurgy and Applied Geology at the University of South Australia and graduated with a B.Eng (Hons) in Metallurgical Engineering in 1994.

Bryce Roxburgh:

Bryce Roxburgh obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in geology and geophysics from Sydney University in 1971 and a Fellow of the AusIMM. He has over 40 years' experience in the exploration and mining industry. From 1971 to 1989, Bryce worked for Amoco Minerals Australia Company and Cyprus Mines Corporation and was responsible for the exploration teams which discovered the Selwyn, Red Dome and Junction Reef mines. Between 1989 and 1998, he worked for Arimco N.L. and Climax Mining Ltd. where he was responsible for the teams which discovered the Didipio mine in the Philippines. In 2003 Bryce and colleague Yale Simpson established Exeter Resource Corp. focusing on gold and copper projects in South America. He was co-Chairman of Extorre Gold Mines Ltd., a successful spinout from Exeter Resource Corp. in 2010, which was bought by Yamana Gold Ltd. in 2012. Bryce was co-Chairman of Exeter until it was purchased by Goldcorp Inc. in 2017.

Yale Simpson:

Yale Simpson has a Bachelor of Applied Science (Geological Engineering) from the University of British Columbia, Canada and is a professional geologist. Yale has more than 30 years' experience as a senior geologist, exploration manager and CEO of companies involved in precious metals projects in Australia, Africa, Eastern Europe and South America. Those companies included Pennzoil Company, Chevron Exploration, Australmin Holdings, Argosy Gold Mines and Black Swan Gold Mines Ltd. He was Co-chairman of Extorre Gold Mines Ltd., a successful spinout from Exeter, which was bought by Yamana Gold Ltd. in 2012 and was co-Chairman of Exeter until it was purchased by Goldcorp Inc. in 2017. His particular expertise is in strategic resource planning, financing and corporate communications. In addition to Adamera Minerals Corp. Yale is currently a director of Rugby Mining Ltd..

In addition, the company has granted 2,010,000 options to directors, advisors, employees and consultants to the company. The options are exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of 10 years and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Vizsla Resources

Vizsla is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has approximately 20,000,000 shares outstanding and has two exploration-stage projects in British Columbia. Vizsla's common shares trade under the symbol "VZLA" on the TSX-V. The Company website can be found at www.VizslaResources.com

