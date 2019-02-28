Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Continental Precious Minerals Issues Statement of Claim

15:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2019 - Continental Precious Minerals Inc. (NEX-CZQ.H) ("Continental" or the "Company") announces that it has issued a statement of claim in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the "Statement of Claim") against High Speed Interconnects, LLC and related parties (the "Vendors") in connection with the terminated transaction described in the Company's press release issued on February 19, 2019. The Statement of Claim concerns, among other causes of action, the alleged breach by the Vendors of certain representations, warranties and covenants in the securities exchange agreement entered into between the Company and the Vendors on January 24, 2019. Pursuant to the Statement of Claim, the Company is seeking various damages.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release includes information relating to the future outcome of the outlined Statement of Claim.The words "expect," "intend" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contain such identifying words. These statements may relate to business strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as information concerning expected actions of third parties. All forward-looking information involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking information.

SOURCE Continental Precious Minerals Inc.



Contact
Continental Precious Minerals Inc., 82 Richmond Street East, Suite 200, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1, Norman Brewster, CEO, 416-203-7722
Continental Precious Minerals Inc.

