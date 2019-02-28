Saint Jean Carbon Welcomes V-Bond Lee to Management Team and Board of Directors

OAKVILLE, Feb. 28, 2019 - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) (OTCQB: TORVF) is pleased to announce the appointment of V-Bond Lee to the Company as Chief Commercialization Officer (CCO) and is welcomed to the Board of Directors. V-Bond will manage the flow of future commercial products under development; from the lab right through to a customers finished product. Initially he will look at a few core areas of leading edge innovations such as saltwater batteries, structures, cathode and anode chemistry kits.



V-Bond Lee P. Eng. carries over 30 years of work experience with fortune 500 companies in automotive, aerospace, electric mobility and infrastructure. He holds several patents in various industries and brings over 30 years of engineering and management experience having successfully brought on multi-million dollar projects for the companies that he has worked for in the past. V-Bond’s philosophy of investing in employees and development of their critical skills is key to developing a dynamic team that is ready to embrace new challenges. V-Bond is President of Advanced Mobility Products Inc.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO, commented: “V-Bond is a great addition to the team; raw material doesn’t become great products without great people. His experience in the electric vehicle space will be a tremendous help as we launch technology solutions into the vast growing markets.”

V-Bond Lee, CCO, commented: “I really feel this is a great opportunity to help get the work out of the lab and into a commercialized product. My main goals will be to find the right partners, where needed and set a strategic plan into action. The possibilities for great new sustainable solutions for energy storage will be exciting to see unfold.”

The company looks forward to providing updates on product development as projects continue to move forward.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/.

