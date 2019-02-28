First Vanadium Corp. Set to Change the Resource Landscape

BALTIMORE, Feb. 28, 2019 - Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has released a new Company Spotlight article on high profile junior mining company First Vanadium Corp. (TSX.V: FVAN) (OTCQX: FVANF) (Frankfurt: 1PY). To view this article, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download them in their entirety, please visit http://www.goldmanresearch.com.

In the Goldman Small Cap Research Company Spotlight article, analyst Rob Goldman features an analysis of recent events and potential future share price valuations. There are key factors in play with First Vanadium which we believe will drive the valuation in these shares, going forward:

Largest and highest grade vanadium deposit in North America; best-performing metal in 2018

"First Vanadium owns exclusive mineral rights to the noted Carlin Vanadium Project in North Central Nevada, which contains the largest and highest grade primary vanadium deposit in North America. Vanadium is an extremely valuable and highly sought-after, strategic mineral that is critical to a number of industries. It is found in the production of steel, along with industrial and utility-scale battery storage technology. This deposit could reduce U.S. potential reliance on vanadium sourcing from China and other producers."

New programs indicate in-ground metal deposit of $6.5B---up from $5B previously

"The Company's new programs indicate in-ground metal deposit of $6.5B---up from $5B previously. FVAN spent about $1 million in the drilling and added about US$1.5 billion of new in-the-ground metal value (at spot price of US$17.60/lb), displaying tremendous leverage. With 378 million pounds of V2O5 at spot US$17.60/lb the deposit now has an in-the-ground metal of over US$6.6B. FVAN has 31.83 million tons combined, on an indicated and inferred basis. "

Industry Drivers to Generate Major Interest in FVAN's Stock

"Industry Drivers are primed to generate major interest in FVAN's stock. The use of vanadium in green and clean energy battery storage products is on the rise and could eventually exceed the use of lithium-ion in large power storage applications, a standard-bearer in energy storage projects and the electric vehicle market. The Chinese government recently changed its regulations requiring improvement of steel quality which prompted the incorporation of vanadium in rebar and prompted an industry price rise which is expected to continue through 2019."

Landmark updated deposit news serves as a major catalyst to drive FVAN stock higher

"The landmark updated deposit news serves as a major catalyst to drive FVAN stock higher and prompts an economic study which could eventually lead to future milestones on the road to production. It is important to note that during the lifecycle of junior mining companies, there are a few events which serve as catalysts that drive the largest historical rises in value. Given the magnitude of the upward shift in value based on the recent news, we believe that this is one of those events. Therefore, FVAN's news and milestone-driven stock appears on the path to return to its 52-week high of US$1.60, and likely approach the $3 mark."

About Goldman Small Cap Research:

Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published sponsored company spotlight article on First Vanadium Corp. The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from First Vanadium Corp. authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our article about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. To download this article or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated $2500 by a third party for research and distribution services.

About First Vanadium Corp.:

First Vanadium (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.) Corp. (TSX.V: FVAN; OTCQX: FVANF; Frankfurt: 1PY) has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada on Highway I-80. The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium Deposit which is flat to shallow dipping and at shallow depths, 0-60 m (0-200 ft) below surface. The Carlin Vanadium deposit is considered the largest, highest grade primary vanadium deposit in North America (USGS Professional Paper 1802 Critical Mineral Resources of the United States-Economic and Environmental Geology and Prospects for Future Supply dated December 18, 2017).

For more information, please visit: www.FirstVanadium.com

Goldman Small Cap Research

Rob Goldman, Analyst

+1-410-609-7100

rob@goldmanresearch.com

