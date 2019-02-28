Nuinsco Announces Positive Geophysical Results from Sunbeam Gold Property

Sixteen Strong Gold Targets Identified Adjacent to Sunbeam Gold Mine

TORONTO, February 28, 2019 - Nuinsco Resources Ltd. ("Nuinsco" or "the Company") (CSE: NWI) today announced that a recent geophysical survey conducted on its Sunbeam Gold Property near Atikokan in northwestern Ontario has identified sixteen high-priority drill targets near to the past-producing, high-grade Sunbeam gold mine.

"We are very encouraged by the positive geophysical results," said Paul Jones, CEO. "The interpretation of the survey results by Abitibi Geophysics identified sixteen resistivity and/or chargeability sources along-strike and/or down-dip from the Sunbeam mine for which diamond drilling is recommended. Given the known presence of high-grade gold mineralization with disseminated sulphide in quartz veins in the Sunbeam mine workings, the targets are very prospective and our intention is to drill test them."

The Sunbeam Gold Property, optioned by Nuinsco in 2017, encompasses numerous sites of gold mineralization and includes the historic Sunbeam mine, a high-grade underground gold mine that operated between 1898 and 1905, as well as the Roy and Pettigrew deposits and a number of other gold showings. Mineralization at the Sunbeam mine is hosted by a 30m wide sheared zone of altered, schistose rock. Gold mineralization occurs within a southwest-striking quartz vein/chloritic zone that has been traced from surface to at least 100m vertically. A 1903 plan of the mine shows an average grade of ~13g/t Au in the historic workings (no qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, has conducted sufficient verification to treat the reported grade as other than an historic grade). There has been no exploration of the formerly patented mine site since the mine closed 115 years ago. Intermittent exploration surrounding the patent area was conducted between 1981 and 2012.

The Sunbeam Gold Property consists of 101 unpatented mining claims situated 27km northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario, and 15km southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef gold deposit. It is easily accessible via well maintained logging roads from Hwy 11.

The Company contracted Abitibi Geophysics to conduct an OreVision® time domain resistivity and induced polarisation survey and a magnetic survey over approximately 20 line kilometres of grid at 40m line spacing. The intent of the survey was to map the subsurface resitivity and chargeability responses at and on strike from the Sunbeam Mine workings. The survey was configured to be capable of detecting responses to approximately 200m depth below surface.

Laura Giroux, M.Sc., P. Geo. is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release regarding the Sunbeam Project

