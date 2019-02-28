Captor Capital Corp. Changes USOTC Trading Symbol to CPTRF

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2019 - Captor Capital Corp. (“Captor” or the “Company”) (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA; USOTC: CPTRF), a cannabis-focused investment company, announced today it will be changing its US Over The Counter (USOTC) market trading symbol from NWURF to CPTRF. The listing, which aligns with the Company’s existing CSE symbol, was announced on the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) website http://otce.finra.org/DailyList on Feb 27, 2019 and is effective on Feb 28, 2019. Please refer to the daily list website for further details.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian investment firm focused on the cannabis sector listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the OTC, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company follows a strategy of acquiring cash flowing established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has a number of revenue generating cannabis investments including two wholly owned branded MedMen dispensaries – the world famous West Hollywood location that was featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the and the showpiece Orange County dispensary in Santa Ana. Captor Capital is currently looking at additional revenue generating investments in the cannabis space and will be updating the market in due course.

Investor Contact

John Zorbas, President

Captor Capital Corp.

416.504.3978

Johnz@captorcapital.com

Media Contact

Gavin Davidson, Communications

Captor Capital Corp.

647.524.5479

gavin@captorcapital.com





Forward-Looking Statements

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information, and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to availability of investment opportunities, economic circumstances, market fluctuations and uncertainties, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, and the other risks involved in the investment industry and junior capital markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law.