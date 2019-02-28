International Prospect Ventures Provides Wits End Project Update

VAL-D'OR, Québec, Feb. 28, 2019 -- International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSX-V:IZZ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that planning and implementation of its first exploration program on the Company’s 100% owned Wits End Gold Project, is underway.



Wits End Gold Project, Western Australia

The Wits End Gold Project, consisting of eight properties that collectively cover approximately 102,600 hectares, is located in the eastern Pilbara, southeast of Karratha, Western Australia. Granting of the exploration licences for the eight properties was completed as of January 9, 2019. The strategic locations of the claims were determined on the basis of a review of known geology and historical exploration results, and a focus on gold in coarse-grained conglomerate host rocks at, or in proximity to, a prominent and well-documented geological unconformity.

Over the next 12 months, the Company plans to implement a $1M exploration program consisting of data review and compilation (ongoing), remote sensing, and interpretation and targeting, followed by the implementation of prospecting, geological mapping, soil and stream sediment sample surveys, surface geophysics, trenching (bulk sampling), and diamond drilling. The Company continues to review additional opportunities in the Pilbara and Western Australia in general.

Porcupine Miracle Prospect, Timmins, Ontario, Canada

The Porcupine Miracle Gold Prospect is located approximately 30 km southeast of South Porcupine (Timmins, Ontario) and consists of nine mining claim cells (64 ha) within Langmuir Township. The Company has completed a Phase I property-scale ground magnetic, induced polarization (IP), and Horizontal Loop Electromagnetic (HLEM) geophysical surveys. A follow-up Phase II program of prospecting, mapping, bedrock stripping, sampling, and diamond drilling is recommended. The property is available for option and the Company is actively seeking partners.

Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (PhD, PMP, P.Geo.), a director and Vice President Exploration of the Company, is the Qualified Person (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) who has reviewed this news release and is responsible for the technical information reported herein.

