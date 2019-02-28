Sonoro Enters Into Fiscal Advisory Services Agreement

THIS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 - Sonoro Metals Corp., (TSXV: SMO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP), (“Sonoro” and the “Company”), is pleased to announce that is has entered into a Fiscal Advisory Services Agreement (the “Agreement”) with InProved Pte. Ltd. (“InProved”), a Singapore-based financial advisory services firm specializing in structuring non-recourse debt for the Energy and Resource sectors, led by its Founder and Managing Partner, Huan Johnson Koh.



Pursuant to the Agreement, InProved will provide fiscal advisory services to Sonoro, including assisting Sonoro in structuring and seeking debt financing to support Sonoro’s plans to further the exploration and potential development of its Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. During the 240-day term of the Agreement, InProved will be the exclusive financial advisor to Sonoro with respect to such debt financing transactions and will be entitled to receive certain success fees and the reimbursement of its reasonable expenses.

“We are excited to work with InProved to access institutional investors and Asian investor markets, with the intent of completing a non-dilutive financing for the construction of a pilot gold operation at our Cerro Caliche project,” said Kenneth MacLeod, President and CEO of Sonoro. “Our goal is to mitigate shareholder dilution by using revenues from the proposed operation to fund future exploration and development at our Cerro Caliche and San Marcial properties.”

In connection with and during the first work phase under the Agreement, Sonoro intends to engage an independent engineering firm to prepare an NI 43-101 compliant pre-feasibility study to assess the viability of the development of a heap leach plant at Cerro Caliche. Depending on the outcome of that technical assessment, Sonoro will have the option to proceed with or terminate the Agreement.

“InProved and its associates have been following Sonoro’s exploration campaign at Cerro Caliche for the past year and consider the company’s management, technical team and the Cerro Caliche project to be exceptional,” stated Huan Koh, Managing Director at InProved Singapore. “Consequently, we view Cerro Caliche as an ideal entry point into Gold for Asian investors, institutional investors and mine contractors.”

About Sonoro Metals Corp.

Sonoro Metals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

