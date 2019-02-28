Rambler Metals & Mining PLC Announces EGM Results Announcement

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

LONDON, February 28, 2019 - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (AIM: RMM, TSX-V: RAB) (Rambler or the Company) is pleased to announce that at its Extraordinary General Meeting all Resolutions as set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 1 February 2019 were duly passed.

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Following the completion of its recent productivity improvement initiative Rambler's focus is on sustaining mine and mill production at 1,250 metric tonnes per day. With a return to profitability and positive cash flow, Rambler will continue advancing Phase III engineering studies with a view to further increase production to 2,000 mtpd at the Ming Mine.

Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of the former producing Little Deer/ Whales Back copper mines and has strategic investment in the former producing Hammerdown gold mine.

Rambler is currently listed in Londonunder AIM: RMM.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service (RIS), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

