Vior Identifies New Gold and Polymetallic Targets on its Ligneris Project, Abitibi, Quebec

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 28, 2019 - SOCIÉTÉ D’EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. (TSX VENTURE (VIO), FRANKFURT (VL51) (“Vior”) – is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a VTEM survey over its 100%-owned Ligneris project, situated 80 kilometers north of the LaRonde mining complex and 100 kilometres northeast of the city of Rouyn-Noranda, in the Abitibi region of Quebec. The recently analyzed survey results have identified several new anomalies that were never previously detected by older EM airborne surveys. Most of these new anomalies have yet to be drill-tested.



The 717-line kilometer helicopter-borne VTEM (versatile time domain electromagnetic) covering 3,620 hectares was designed to detect structures bearing gold and semi-massive sulphide mineralization in the deep extensions of the project’s known mineralization. The presence of three significant gold-rich volcanogenic sulphide occurences on the project (North, Central and South Zones) and their close association to kilometer-scale strong sericitic alteration zones injected by massive sulphide veinlets, supports VTEM technology as a valuable tool for detecting deep mineralization.

The VTEM survey has identified the presence of new high-priority conductors in the lateral extensions of the southwest-northeast-oriented strong sericitic zones that are associated with gold-bearing disseminated pyrite and sphalerite veinlets on the project. Other VTEM anomalies are located at the merge between the main southwest-northeast-trending deformation zone and a series northwest-southeast-trending breaks interpreted from the magnetic survey. All of the anomalies appear primarily as clustered conductors distributed over a strike length of over 9 kilometers.

The Ligneris project is underlain mostly by massive felsic highly deformed volcanic flows in a 5-kilometer wide tectonic zone, and its most important gold-zinc mineralization zone occurs within a 300 to 500-meter wide fault zone strongly altered in sericite. Best historical drilling intercepts obtained by previous companies on Ligneris include 70.0 g/t Au over 0.63 meter in hole 275-027b at a vertical depth of 76 meters; 4.92 g/t Au over 5.43 meters in hole L-84-4 at a vertical depth of 36 meters; and 13.47 g/t Au over 10.57 meters in hole 273-073 at a depth vertical of 145 meters. Some anomalous zinc values are often associated with higher grade gold values. No drilling has been undertaken on Ligneris since 1988. A core relogging assessment report by Barrick in 1997 (GM55539) concluded that the extension potential of the mineralized zones is likely to be at depth at Ligneris.

The VTEM survey provides Vior with a comprehensive and modern set of results that are currently being integrated into the Company’s dataset. These results will be used to generate new exploration targets and to direct the next stage of exploration and drilling on the Ligneris project.

About Vior

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior’s management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high quality mineral prospects.

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Marc L'Heureux, P.Geo., who is the Company's Qualified Person as per NI 43-101.

