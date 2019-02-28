Pacton Gold to Exhibit at Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase, Metals Investor Forum and PDAC 2019

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC, OTC: PACXF) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce its participation in the following events in March: Redcloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase, Metals Investor Forum and PDAC 2019 convention in Toronto, Canada.

Redcloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase Event Details

Date and Time: Friday, March 1, 2019 (8.00 am – 5.00 pm)

Location: Omni King Edward Hotel, 37 King Street East, Toronto

Metals Investor Forum Event Details

Date and Time: Saturday, March 2 (9.00 am to 6:00 pm) and Sunday, March 3, 2019 (9.00 am – 4.00 pm)

Location: 3rd floor, Delta Hotel, 75 Lower Simcoe Street, Toronto

Pacton Presentation: Dale Ginn, Chairman and Director will present on Sunday, March 3 at 10:40 am

PDAC Event and Booth Details

Event: PDAC 2019

Date: March 3 – 6, 2019

Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada

Booth Number: 3142

Booth Hours

Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Company Website: www.pactongold.com

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario. Pacton's Red Lake mineral claims are strategically located between Pure Gold's Madsen property, including the Wedge Zone, and Great Bear Resource's Dixie discovery. The property geology is made up of two key packages known to host significant gold mineralization in the district. The Confederation

Assemblage and the Balmer Assemblage hosts the high-grade gold mineralization at Great Bear Resources' Dixie Project and Pure Gold's Madsen property, respectively. A high-resolution helicopter magnetics survey is underway to identify D2 structures and folding that are proposed to have significant control on gold mineralization in the district.

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

R. Dale Ginn

Executive Chairman

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacton-gold-to-exhibit-at-pre-pdac-mining-showcase-metals-investor-forum-and-pdac-2019-300804318.html

