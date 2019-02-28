IAMGold Corp.: Fatality at Essakane

Toronto, February 28, 2019 - IAMGold Corp. (TSX: IMG) ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") deeply regrets to report the death of a contractor's employee due to an equipment fire at its Essakane Mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa.
The incident occurred at the end of the night shift and during the operation of the contractor haul truck on site. Essakane's Emergency Response Team was immediately activated. The appropriate government authorities have been notified.
An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the Company and we are working with our contractor, and the local authorities to determine the cause.
Our thoughts are with the family, friends and co-workers of our colleague, and we are offering support at this difficult time.
Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le http://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx.
