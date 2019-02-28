Gatling Exploration to Exhibit at PDAC 2019
VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTC: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce its participation in the PDAC 2019 convention in Toronto, Canada.
Event and Booth Details
- Event: PDAC 2019
- Date: March 3 – 6, 2019
- Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada
- Booth Number: 2833
- Booth Hours
Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Company Website: www.gatlingexploration.com
About Gatling Exploration
Gatling Exploration is a well-financed Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 2,096-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.
