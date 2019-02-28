VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTC: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce its participation in the PDAC 2019 convention in Toronto, Canada.

Event and Booth Details

Event: PDAC 2019

Date: March 3 – 6, 2019

Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada

Booth Number: 2833

Booth Hours

Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Company Website: www.gatlingexploration.com

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a well-financed Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 2,096-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gatling-exploration-to-exhibit-at-pdac-2019-300804353.html

SOURCE Gatling Exploration Inc.