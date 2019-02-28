Ely Gold Royalties to Participate and Exhibit in March Metals Investment Forum, Toronto - March 2-3, 2019

Prospectors & Developers Association Conference, Toronto - March 3-6

Vancouver, February 28, 2019 - Ely Gold Royalties Inc.(TSXV: ELY) (OTCQB: ELYGF) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, Ely Gold Royalties will be presenting and exhibiting at a number of conferences in March including:

The Metals Investment Forum, taking place at the Delta Hotel, Simcoe Street in Toronto on March 2-3, 2019; and The Prospectors and Developers Association Conference, taking place in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre ("MTTC") on March 3-6. The Company will be exhibiting in the Investors Exchange and will be participating in the PDAC/Precious Metals Summit One on One Meeting Program on March 5-6. The Company will also have a presence at the Nevada Booth #7017N located in the North Building of the MTTC.

Stakeholders and industry professionals are invited to meet senior management in the Investors Exchange at Booth #3012.

About Ely Gold Royalties

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Vancouver based, emerging royalty company with development assets focused in Nevada and the Western US. Its current portfolio includes 31 Deeded Royalties and 19 properties optioned to third parties. All 50 of these properties are being explored by third parties. Ely Gold's royalty portfolio includes producing royalties, royalties on fully permitted mines, mines under construction and development projects that are being permitted for mine construction. The Company is actively purchasing existing third-party royalties for its portfolio and all the Company's Option Properties will produce royalties, if exercised. The royalty and option portfolios are currently generating significant revenue. Ely Gold is well positioned with its current portfolio of over 20 available properties to generate additional operating revenue through option and sale transactions. The Company has a proven track record of maximizing the value of its properties through claim consolidation and advancement using its extensive, proprietary data base. All portfolio properties are sold or optioned on a 100% basis, while the Company retains net smelter royalty interests. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to generate option and royalty transactions, its successful strategy of organically creating royalties, its equity portfolio and its current low valuation, Ely Gold offers shareholders a low-risk leverage to the current price of gold, exploration in Nevada and low-cost access to long-term mineral royalties.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Trey Wasser"

Trey Wasser, President & CEO

