Barrick Joins in Mourning the Passing of Board Member María Ignacia Benítez

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2019 - The Board of Directors and employees of Barrick Gold Corp. would like to extend their heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of María Ignacia Benítez, who passed away today in Chile.



“Ms. Benitez joined Barrick’s Board of Directors in April 2018, and quickly became a trusted advisor and cherished friend to the Company,” said Executive Chairman John L. Thornton. “We will greatly miss her sage counsel, her leadership, and equally, her deep sense of kindness and decency.”

