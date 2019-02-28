Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

MEG Energy Provides Updated Year-End 2018 Results Conference Call Details

20:16 Uhr  |  CNW

CALGARY, Feb. 28, 2019 -  MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) will release its year-end 2018 financial and operating results before market open on Friday, March 8, 2019. The 2018 year-end management's discussion and analysis and audited consolidated financial statements will be available on MEG's website at www.megenergy.com.

Updated Conference Call Details

A conference call will be held at 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, March 8, 2019. The North American toll-free conference call number is 1-888-390-0546. The international conference call number is 1-587-880-2171.

A recording of the call will be available by 12 noon Mountain Time (2 p.m. Eastern Time) on March 8, 2019 on the Company's website at www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events.

About MEG

MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG".

For further information, please contact:

Investors & Media

Helen Kelly
Director, Investor Relations and External Communications
T 403.767.6206
E helen.kelly@megenergy.com

SOURCE MEG Energy Corp.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

MEG Energy Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.megenergy.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap