MEG Energy Provides Updated Year-End 2018 Results Conference Call Details

CALGARY, Feb. 28, 2019 - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) will release its year-end 2018 financial and operating results before market open on Friday, March 8, 2019. The 2018 year-end management's discussion and analysis and audited consolidated financial statements will be available on MEG's website at www.megenergy.com.
Updated Conference Call Details
A conference call will be held at 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, March 8, 2019. The North American toll-free conference call number is 1-888-390-0546. The international conference call number is 1-587-880-2171.
A recording of the call will be available by 12 noon Mountain Time (2 p.m. Eastern Time) on March 8, 2019 on the Company's website at www.megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events.
About MEG
MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG".
For further information, please contact:
Investors & Media
Helen Kelly Director, Investor Relations and External Communications T 403.767.6206 E helen.kelly@megenergy.com
