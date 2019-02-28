Group Ten Metals to Attend PDAC 2019 Convention, Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 - Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V: PGE; US OTC: PGEZF; FSE: 5D32) (the “Company” or “Group Ten”) announces that company representatives will be attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Convention to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada from Sunday March 3rd to Wednesday March 6th. Group Ten will be exhibiting in the Investors Exchange throughout the conference at booth #3018 as a member of the Metallic Group of Companies. The PDAC Convention is the most-attended event for the world's mineral exploration and mining sector and promotes a globally responsible and sustainable minerals industry.



Group Ten also announces that it has granted 545,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable for up to five years, expiring on February 28, 2024, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share, based on the closing price of the previous trading day. The Options are subject to certain vesting requirements in accordance with the Company’s Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company’s core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project in the Rainy River district of northwest Ontario and the highly prospective Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum’s Wellgreen deposit in Canada‘s Yukon Territory.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies, with a portfolio of large, brownfields assets in established mining districts adjacent to some of the industry’s highest-grade producers of platinum & palladium, silver and copper. Member companies include Group Ten Metals (TSX-V: PGE) in the Stillwater PGM-Ni-Cu district of Montana, Metallic Minerals (TSX-V: MMG) in the Yukon’s Keno Hill silver district, and Granite Creek Copper (TSX-V: GCX) in the Yukon’s Carmacks copper district. The founders and team members of the Metallic Group include highly successful explorationists formerly with some of the industry’s leading explorer/developers and major producers and are undertaking a systematic approach to exploration using new models and technologies to facilitate discoveries in these proven historic mining districts. The Metallic Group is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its member companies are listed on the Toronto Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Michael Rowley, President, CEO & Director

Email: info@grouptenmetals.com

Web: http://grouptenmetals.com﻿ Phone: (604) 357 4790

Toll Free: (888) 432 0075

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.