Blackhawk Announces Conditional Approval of CSE Listing and Delisting from TSXV, Quarterly Update and Announces Appointment of Director

Calgary, February 28, 2019 - Blackhawk Resource Corp. (TSXV: BLR) ("Blackhawk" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and anticipates to voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). To ensure continued trading of the Corporation's common shares, the Corporation intends to seamlessly arrange for the simultaneous delisting of its common shares from the TSXV and subsequent commencement of trading on the CSE on March 5, 2019. Management is of the view that listing the common shares on the CSE will provide the Corporation continued liquidity for its shareholders and to increase its exposure to new investors, in addition it will allow the Corporation to continue to reduce expenses due to the CSE's lower operating costs.

The Corporation also announced that the financial statements and MD&A for its second quarter ended December 31, 2018 have been filed on Sedar.

As at December 31, 2018, Blackhawk held $5,080,550 in current investments.

As at December 31, 2018, NAV per share was $0.12.

Blackhawk continues to hold certain equity and short term loan investments. The equity portion of its portfolio includes a significant investment in a private eSports company, UMG Media Corp. ("UMG"). UMG is involved in both live tournament events as well as on line match play.

Blackhawk has made a strategic investment in a private Hemp/CBD company.

The investments in the esports industry and Hemp/CBD industry allow Blackhawk shareholders to indirectly benefit from two of the fastest growing industries in North America.

PORTFOLIO INVESTMENTS

As at December 31, 2018, the Corporation held total investments of $5,080,550 comprised of equity type investments of $4,845,550 and short term loan investments of $235,000. In addition, the Corporation held a cash balance of $29,877.

Investments at fair value by sector consist of the following as at December 31, 2018: Sector Cost Total fair value % of total fair value Mining $508,166 $ − 0% Technology and other 1,863,318 4,845,550 100% Total $2,371,484 $4,845,550 100%

Debt instrument investments consist of the following as at December 31, 2018: Short term loans $235,000 Total current debt instrument investments $235,000

*Realizable amounts may differ from carrying values.

The Corporation also announces the appointment of Mr. Dale Owen as a director of the Corporation. Mr. Owen is a designated accountant with over 25 years' experience advising clients at Owen Kirzinger LLP. Mr. Owen has previously been involved as both an officer and director of a number of publicly listed companies. Mr. Owen will also assume the Chair of the Corporation's Audit Committee and serve as a member of the Corporation's Compensation Committee.

