Falcon Gold Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, February 28, 2019 - Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces results of its Annual General ("AGM") held Thursday February 28, 2019. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company's Information Circular.

Resolutions proposed and approved include:

The number of Directors for the Company was set at four. The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: Stephen J. Wilkinson, David G. Tafel, James D. Farley, and Brian L. Crawford. Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The Company's Stock Option Plan was ratified.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed the following officers:

Mr. Stephen Wilkinson - CEO,

Mr. Brian Crawford - CFO,

Mr. Kenneth Cawkell - Secretary

Mr. David Tafel - Chairman, Audit Committee

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. Its Ontario, Canada projects include: The Central Canada cobalt, copper, gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium and titanium project; the Wabunk Bay cobalt, copper and nickel project, and the Burton gold property. Falcon also has an agreement to acquire 20,461 hectares within the Sierra de Las Minas District, Argentina which has hosted several past producing gold, copper and silver mines. The Company has 38,020,184 common shares outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture exchange with the trading symbol: "FG". For information on the Company, please visit our website: www.falcongold.ca.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Falcon Gold Corp.

David Tafel

Chairman

Stephen Wilkinson

CEO & Director

Telephone: +1 604-683-1991

Email: info@falcongold.ca

