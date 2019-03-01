Rio2 Limited Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2019 - Rio2 Limited (“Rio2” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RIO; BVL: RIO) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement announced on February 14, 2019 (the “Offering”). The Company issued 12,623,525 units (“Units”) at $0.46 per Unit for a total gross proceeds of $5,806,821. Each Unit consists of one common share of Rio2 (“Common Share”) and one whole Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Shares at a price of $0.65 per Common Share for a period of two years following the issuance of the Warrant.



Finders acting in connection with this Offering received a finder’s fee in the aggregate total amount of $178,736.

The Corporation will use the net proceeds of the Offering for work and studies in connection with completion of an updated resource estimate for the Company’s Fenix Gold Project, including the 7,000 meter drilling program and surface sampling program, and the Company’s ongoing water options study and environmental baseline studies and for general working capital purposes, including expenses of the Offering.

The Common Shares and the Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering, and any Common Shares issued upon the exercise of Warrants, would be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, except as permitted by applicable securities legislation and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including TSXV final acceptance.

The total size of the Offering is up to 15,217,391 Units for a total gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000. The Company intends to close the final tranche of the Offering on or about March 13, 2019.

Rio2 Ltd. is building a multi‐asset, multi‐jurisdiction, precious metals company focused in the Americas. With the Fenix Gold Project in development in Chile and exploration platforms in Peru and Central America, Rio2 Ltd. will continue pursuing additional strategic acquisitions to compile an attractive portfolio of precious metals assets where it can deploy its operational excellence and responsible mining practices to create value for its shareholders. Rio2 Ltd. has assembled a highly experienced executive team to generate significant shareholder value, with proven technical skills in the development and operations of mines and capital markets experience. Through its strategy of acquiring precious metals assets at exploration, development, and operating stages, the executive team will grow Rio2 Ltd. and create long‐term shareholder value through the development of high‐margin, strong free‐cash‐flowing mining operations.

