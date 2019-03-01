Argentina Lithium Corporate Update

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA): OAY2 (WKN: A0RK7E)

OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT, FSE: OAY2 (WKN: A0RK7E), OTC: PNXLF), "Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that Nick DeMare has resigned as a director the Company.

Nikolaos Cacos, President & CEO of the Company, stated, "We want to thank Mr. DeMare for his valuable contributions while serving on the Board." Mr. DeMare has consented to continue serving the Company in an advisory capacity.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina, and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina, and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_____________________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-corporate-update-300804711.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.