Nexus Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, February 28, 2019 - Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NXS, OTC: NXXGF, FSE: N6E) announces that it will not be proceeding with the grant of incentive stock options as previously announced on February 19, 2019. Instead the Company will complete a grant of 1,300,000 incentive stop options to certain directors, officers and consultants to the Company at an exercisable price of $0.13 for a period of sixty months. The options will vest immediately.

Nexus Gold is a Vancouver-based gold exploration and development company with active projects in West Africa and Canada. The company is currently concentrating its efforts on establishing a compliant resource at one or more of it's four current Burkina Faso-based projects which total over 560-sq kms of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends. In Canada the Company is moving through exploration phases at it's wholly-owned McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, and the new Pilot Project, in the Bridge River Mining Camp, British Columbia. For more information please visit www.nexusgoldcorp.com.

