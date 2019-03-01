Gatling Targets High-Grade Extensions and Near-Surface Exploration with 10,000 m Drill Program at Larder Gold Project

VANCOUVER, March 1, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTC: GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that a 10,000 m diamond drill program is underway at its Larder gold project, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake in Northern Ontario. Larder is host to three high-grade deposits, located along the prospective Cadillac-Larder Break (Figure 1). Drilling aims to expand known mineralization envelopes and to test new targets on the property.

Expansion Targets. Phase I will target expansion of the Bear Lake deposit, down plunge and along strike to the east, where previous exploration by Bear Lake Gold Ltd. intersected 22.5 g/t Au over 7.9 m (Target A in Figure 2).

Near-Surface Targets. Phase II will target near-surface gold mineralization at the Cheminis and Fernland deposits (Target B and C in Figure 2) and explore down plunge extension of the Fernland deposit (Target D in Figure 2).

Highly-Prospective Gold Belt. Both phases are designed to intersect the litho-structural belt known as the Cadillac-Larder Break, where more than 70 million Oz of gold has been produced.

The Cadillac-Larder Break strikes across the Larder property in a N70°E direction. This belt is heavily deformed, steeply-dipping, and is composed mainly of intercalated meta-sediments and mafic to ultramafic volcanics (Figure 1). This belt is home to several world-class gold deposits and is bisected by the Trans Canada Highway on the Company's property, which itself is just 2 km north of the town of Larder Lake.

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO of Gatling Exploration, commented, "We are excited to have begun this 10,000 m drill program at the Larder Gold Project with the dual focus of expanding our known zones of mineralization and testing for new, shallow-depth zones. The project contains three high-grade gold deposits that Gatling considers to be a single larger mineralized system over 4 km strike length. Larder lies within close proximity of past-producing mines and active projects and is close to well-established infrastructure, making it a particularly attractive property. We are looking forward to advancing the project."

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a well-financed Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 2,096-hectare project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

QA/QC

Drill core is logged and sampled at the Larder project site. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw with half sent for assay at Expert Labs in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The other half is secured and retained on site. All samples are analyzed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning greater than 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of Gatling's quality control/quality assurance program.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

