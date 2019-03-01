Red Pine Exploration Inc. Intersects Thick Zones of Gold Mineralization Including High-Grade Intersections

TORONTO, March 01, 2019 - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") announces new results from its delineation drilling of the Surluga Deposit (“Surluga” or the “Deposit”). The Surluga Depositis one of two (2) known resources, identified to date, on the large 6,519 hectares Wawa Gold Property, located near Wawa, Ontario. These latest results will be included a revised NI 43-101 resource estimate for the Deposit that is expected to be issued in Q2 2019.Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine stated, "The discovery of significant mineralization, both in width and grade, outside of the current footprint of the inferred resource, indicates that our understanding of the deposit has increased substantially. The holes reported here are filling numerous gaps in the Surluga Deposit that were never explored before, but are adjacent to the existing underground infrastructure of the Surluga and Jubilee Mines. Assay results for another 23 drill holes are still pending. Visible gold, and arsenopyrite, typically associated with zones of stronger gold mineralization in the Surluga Deposit, were also observed in those pending holes.”

Drilling highlights (Table 1):

Discovery of high-grade gold in delineation holes of the Surluga Deposit:

° Hole SD-18-243A contains 14.3 g/t gold over 7 m (true width) including 42.2 g/t gold over 2 m (true width);

° Hole SD-18-244 contains 5.4 g/t gold over 4.8 m including 6.7 g/t gold over 3.1 m (true width);

° Hole SD-18-248 contains 7.3 g/gold over 2.8 m (true width).

° Hole SD-18-247 contains 1.1 g/t gold over 51.4 m including:

• 2.3 g/t gold over 17.7 m,

• 8.3 g/t gold over 1.2 m,

• 5.1 g/t gold over 2 m, and

• 6.7 g/t gold over 3.1 m.

Red Pine’s work to improve its understanding of the geological factors that control higher-grade gold mineralization in the Surluga Deposit has enabled the Company to identify zones where significant gold mineralization can be expected. Holes SD-18-243A, 244 and 248 targeted one of these areas (Figure 2). Red Pine’s delineation program has both expanded and discovered zones of gold mineralization in both the hanging wall and footwall in the Jubilee Shear Zone. This includes, as noted above, a wide zone of gold mineralization intersected in the Minto B structure.

Infill and confirmation drilling in the Jubilee Shear Zone

Red Pine’s 2018 diamond drill program, from July to early January 2019, targeted strategic areas in the Surluga Deposit where geological modelling suggested that high-grade mineralization would be discovered. Drilling results to date support the potential for the Surluga Deposit to host a higher-grade gold resource, accessible using the existing underground developments of the Surluga Mine. Recent drilling is also confirming that additional gold zones exist below the Jubilee Shear Zone (host of the Surluga Deposit) and that higher-grade mineralization can be found in those gold zones. Gold assays results for 23 holes completed in the Surluga Deposit are still pending. The Company remains on track to deliver an updated resource estimation for the Surluga Deposit in Q2 2019.





Table 1. Highlights of the 2018 drilling results in the Jubilee Shear Zone and the Wawa Gold Corridor

Hole X Y Z Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Calculated

true width

(m) Gold

(g/t) Gold Zone SD-18-240 668153 5316251 381 340 63 142.8 151.7 8.9 8.0 2.3 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 143.7 150.7 7.0 6.3 2.9 161.0 166.0 5.0 4.5 0.6 199.5 205 5.5 5.0 1.1 Surluga Road Shear Zone Including 202.3 203.3 1.0 0.9 5.5 SD-18-242 668153 5316251 381 353 56 177.0 186.5 9.5 7.9 0.5 Jubilee Shear Zone SD-18-243a 668153 5316251 381 175 72 187.4 236.8 49.4 34.6 3.7 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 205.0 208.8 2.9 2.0 42.2 211.3 214.3 3.0 2.1 5.9 219.3 221.5 2.2 1.5 6.1 229.7 231.7 2.0 1.4 6.3 SD-18-244 668153 5316251 381 214 66 172.5 199.9 27.4 21.9 1.7 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 174.3 180.3 6.0 4.8 5.4 174.3 178.2 3.9 3.1 6.7 SD-18-245 668078 5316293 380 260 57 99.3 104.5 5.2 4.9 1.3 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 103.4 104.5 1.1 1.0 4.0 SD-18-247* 668169 5315848 351 226 72 78.2 129.6 51.4 1.1 Minto B Shear Zone Including 91.8 93.0 1.2 8.3 115.8 122.5 6.7 2.5 126.5 129.6 3.1 6.7 SD-18-248 668078 5316295 380 20 74 103.8 129 25.2 20.2 2.2 Jubilee Shear Zone Including 103.8 107.3 3.5 2.8 7.3 121.1 125.7 4.6 3.7 3.5

*Results in the Minto B Shear Zone are presented as core length. Because of the complex superimposition of different tectonic fabric in the Minto B structure, additional drilling is required to define the geometry of the mineralized zones contained in the Minto B Shear Zone.

Figure 1. Plan map of drilling results

Figure 2. Schematic longitudinal section of the Surluga Deposit

Wawa Gold Project Background

Since December 2014, Red Pine's exploration work has involved the ongoing sampling of 42,000 m of historic core that was never sampled by previous operators of the project, and exploration drilling campaigns. To date, the Company has completed over 59,000 m of drilling and made four discoveries along the extension of the Surluga Deposit: the Surluga North Zone; the Hornblende-William Zone; the Minto Mine South Zone; and the Grace-Darwin Zone. These are part of the Wawa Gold Corridor, a gold-mineralization zone that extends for more than 5 kilometres.

Red Pine’s on-going drill program is designed to potentially expand the size of the existing inferred gold resource and connect the other zones of gold mineralization along the Wawa Gold Corridor.

On-site Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”) Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses to Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo. is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar LP. holding the remaining 40% interest. Red Pine is the Operating Manager of the Project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource on the property.

1NI 43-101 inferred resource of 1,088,000 ounces of gold at a 1.71 grams per tonne (g/t) using a 0.40 g/t gold cut-off grade for pit-constrained and 2.50 g/t gold cut-off grade for underground-constrained resources, contained in 19.82 million tonnes open along strike and at depth. The Cut-off grades are based on a gold price of US$1,250 per once and a gold recovery of 95 percent (Mineral Resource Statement, Surluga-Jubilee Gold Deposit, Wawa Gold Project, Ontario, SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc (effective May 26, 2015)).

