VANCOUVER, March 01, 2019 - Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kibela Minerals AD, it has entered into a shareholder’s agreement (the “Agreement”) with Gorubso-Kardzhali AD (“Gorubso”). The Agreement governs the operation and management of Tintyava Exploration EAD (“Tintyava Exploration”), the corporate joint venture company that holds the Prospecting and Exploration Licence for the Tintyava property (the “Tintyava Property”). The Tintyava Property hosts the Rozino gold deposit (see news release dated October 29, 2018), as well as a number of untested exploration targets. Velocity now holds a 70% interest in Tintyava Exploration, with Gorubso holding the remaining 30%.

“The execution of the Agreement and the acquisition of a 70% interest in Tintyava Exploration are important milestones for Velocity as we continue to explore the Rozino deposit with our partner Gorubso,” stated Keith Henderson, Velocity’s President & CEO. “Next steps include the advancement of Rozino towards feasibility utilizing proceeds from the recently announced $9 million strategic investment by Atlantic Gold.”

Planned Exploration at Rozino and Regional

The 2019 drill program at Rozino is now fully permitted and drilling is expected to begin in March 2019. A total of 12,000m to 14,000m of drilling is planned to be completed at Rozino, which will include exploration drilling to expand the resource base as well as resource definition and infill drilling. Through the drill program, the Company aims to convert the existing Inferred Resources to Measured and Indicated Resources, as such terms are defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”).

The drill program is also intended to support additional metallurgical and comminution studies as well as hydrogeological and geotechnical work, all of which will be carried out in parallel. Environmental data collection is ongoing and will continue.

The Company plans to complete an additional 1,000m of drilling regionally to begin testing structural targets, located close to the Rozino deposit. It is anticipated that discoveries within several kilometers of the Rozino deposit could potentially add value by utilizing common infrastructure.

Strategic Investment Update

Velocity entered into an investment agreement on January 16, 2019 (see news release dated January 17, 2019) with Atlantic Gold Corp. (TSXV: AGB) (“Atlantic Gold”) for a C$9,000,000 strategic investment (the “Strategic Investment”), comprised of a $3,906,000 equity investment for 18,600,000 units of Velocity and a C$5,094,000 principal amount of secured convertible debentures of Velocity (the “Convertible Debentures”).

Upon closing of the Strategic Investment, Atlantic Gold will own approximately 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Velocity on a non-diluted basis and approximately 39.2% on a partially-diluted basis. The Strategic Investment is expected to close in early March 2019 and the Company has obtained TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) approval to extend the closing of the Strategic Investment by up to 30 days.

The securities issued under the Strategic Investment will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing. The closing of the Strategic Investment is subject to customary items including, among other things, final approval from the TSXV and the delivery of certain closing documents.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Stuart A. Mills, BSc, MSc, CGeol, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Company’s Vice President Exploration. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on Bulgaria. The Company envisions staged open pit mining of satellite deposits and processing in a central, currently operating CIL plant. The Company’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team's experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

About Rozino

The Rozino gold deposit is located within in the Tintyava Property which is one of six exploration projects located within an Exploration and Mining Alliance between Velocity and Gorubso. Velocity began exploring and drilling at Rozino in August 2017 and completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment in September 2018 (the “PEA”). The PEA provides a base case assessment of developing Rozino by open pit mining and on-site crushing, milling and simple flotation to produce a 30 g/t gold concentrate. The concentrate would then be trucked 85km on existing roads to the currently operating carbon-in-leach (CIL) plant where saleable gold doré would be produced. Mineralization remains open for expansion. The Company holds a 70% interest in the Tintyava Property.

About Bulgaria

Bulgaria is a member of NATO (2004) and a member of the European Union (2007). The local currency (BGN) has been tied to the Euro since 1999 (1.956 BGN/EUR). The country is served by modern European infrastructure including an extensive network of paved roads. Bulgaria boasts an exceptionally low corporate tax rate of only 10%. The country’s education system is excellent with good availability of experienced mining professionals in a favourable cost environment. Foreign mining companies are successfully operating in Bulgaria. The country’s mining law was established in 1999 and updated in 2011. Mining royalties are low and compare favourably with more established mining countries.

