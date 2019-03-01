iMetal Channel Samples More High-Grade Gold at Gowganda West Zone 1 South

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / March 1st, 2019 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce continued high-grade gold results from channel sampling at Zone 1 South of its Gowganda West Project in northeast Ontario, a surface program carried out immediately prior to the recent commencement of first-ever drilling.

Assays of four channel samples of quartz carbonate veins with finely disseminated pyrite in the green carbonate zone at Zone 1 South have just been received and are summarized in Table 1. Three of the four samples returned high-grade gold values ranging from 16.6 g/Mt to 6.74 g/Mt.

Table 1. Summary of Channel Assay Results From Zone 1A South, Gowganda West Gold Project

CAS Number Au Length Method Code FA-AAS Meters FA-GRAV Units g/Mt g/Mt SAMPLE ID 5854 16.6 0.4 *15.9 5855 9.64 1.0 * 9.11 5856 0.57 * 0.641 1.0 5858 6.74 *7.18 0.7 *duplicate by FA-AAS *Rerun By FA-Grav 4 standards & 1 blank used for QC reruns

The green carbonate that was channel sampled looks very similar to what is found in drill core as this maiden drill program continues.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

iMetal Resources employed a rigorous quality assurance/quality control program to ensure best practices in channel sampling at Zone 1 South. Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs), ISO certified, carried out the sample analysis in its Timmins, Ont., facility. Samples were prepared using Actlabs' RX1 sample preparation which consists of crushing the entire sample to 80 per cent and riffle splitting and pulverizing one 350-gram split to 95 per cent. A 50-gram subsample of the pulverized sample was subjected to Actlabs' 1A2-50 analysis (fire assay with AA finish) and any analysis over 3,000 parts per billion was reassayed using Actlabs' 1A3-50 analysis (fire assay with gravimetric finish). Actlabs is independent of the company and has used internal quality assurance/quality control protocols.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Gamble P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under NI-43-101.

