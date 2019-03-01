Ximen Announces PDAC Attendance

VANCOUVER, March 1, 2019 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXv: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming 2019 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Mining Conference from March 3 to 6 2019. Members of Ximen's management team would like to invite current shareholders, potential investors, analysts, brokers and interested parties to visit our booth 2903 in the Investors Exchange.

Investors Exchange Booth 2903 open Sunday March 3 to Wednesday March 6, 2019.

Location: Toronto Metro Convention Centre.

10:00am to 5:00pm Sunday through Tuesday. 9:00am to 12:00pm Wednesday March 6.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects are The Brett Epithermal Gold Project near Vernon, BC and The Gold Drop Project near Greenwood, BC. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine near Hope, BC. Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements. The option partners are making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

