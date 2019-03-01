Fidelity Minerals Announces the Issuance of Options

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / March 1st, 2019 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") today to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's previously approved Stock Option Plan.

The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of 5 years.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is an emerging gold producer focusing on unlocking value from advanced stage mining assets in Peru. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value, now anchored by Lions Bay Capital Inc.

