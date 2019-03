Golden Minerals Company: No Undisclosed Material Related to Stock Movement

GOLDEN, March 01, 2019 - Golden Minerals Company (NYSE MKT: AUMN; TSX: AUMN) ("Golden Minerals" or "the Company"), wishes to issue a statement that the Company is not aware of any undisclosed material facts that would cause yesterday's abrupt downward movement in the Company's share price in the closing seconds of US trading. Golden’s net earnings, released yesterday, improved quarter over quarter and year over year and the Company is confident in its pipeline of assets and its ability to generate value for Golden Minerals shareholders. The Company has asked the New York Stock Exchange to urgently investigate this event.



