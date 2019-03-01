Batero Gold Reports Announces Update on La Cumbre Project - Oxide Zone

Vancouver, March 1, 2019 - Batero Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAT) (FSE: 68B) (OTC: BELDF) ("Batero," The "Company") is pleased to give an update on the La Cumbre - Oxide Zone, which is part of the Batero-Quinchía project (the "Project") 100% owned by the Company and located in the department of Risaralda, Colombia.

Exploration of the oxide zone continues in sectors adjacent to the La Cumbre deposit, with a systematic geochemical survey in the La Cumbre Sur sector. A total of five rock samples, ten soil samples and twelve samples in trenches were collected during the last quarter of 2018.

The analysis of the results obtained from the different samples collected shows that the anomaly continues to be present in the La Cumbre Sur sector, where development of the oxide zone with potential to concentrate gold and silver mineralization is observed.





SAMPLE_ID SAMPLE_TYPE AU_PPM AG_PPM MQ-7310 AUGER 0.02 0.33 MQ-7312 AUGER 0.101 0.11 MQ-7313 AUGER 0.209 0.1 MQ-7314 AUGER 0.142 0.19 MQ-7315 AUGER 0.276 0.29 MQ-7316 AUGER 0.247 0.41 MQ-7317 AUGER 0.515 0.4 MQ-7318 OUTCROP 0.208 1.15 MQ-7319 OUTCROP 0.273 0.95 MQ-7320 OUTCROP 0.212 1.16 MQ 7321 OUTCROP 0.05 0.75 MQ 7322 OUTCROP 0.362 1.48 MQ 7323 OUTCROP 0.22 0.69 MQ 7324 OUTCROP 0.034 0.11 MQ 7326 OUTCROP 0.009 0.08 MQ 7327 TRENCH 0.263 1.13 MQ 7328 TRENCH 0.223 0.95 MQ 7329 TRENCH 0.104 0.6 MQ 7331 TRENCH 0.599 0.76 MQ 7332 TRENCH 0.389 0.58 MQ 7333 TRENCH 0.095 0.11 MQ 7334 TRENCH 0.143 0.08 MQ 7335 TRENCH 0.114 0.13 MQ 7337 TRENCH 0.161 0.12 MQ 7338 TRENCH 0.114 0.07 MQ 7339 TRENCH 0.102 0.12 MQ 7340 TRENCH 0.339 0.25

Table 1. Surface sampling results of Cumbre Sur Zone





Figure 1. Geochemical sampling location La Cumbre Sur



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4253/43156_batero_enhanced.jpg

The company Geo-Logic-Peru SRL (GLP) presented conceptual results of phase 1 and 2 of studies carried out on technical and socio-environmental characterization of the different alternatives for locating areas for the main infrastructure of the project (leach pads and dumps). A total of 12 possibilities were identified, of which five were chosen for the purpose of advancing with more detailed studies to define the location of the project infrastructure.

The Peruvian company METTS Metallurgical Testing Services Company presented the results of metallurgical tests carried out on samples from the oxide zone and the transitional zone from La Cumbre deposit. It is important to note that these first tests are experimental, and the results obtained should be considered preliminary. Additional optimization tests will be required to complete the program before moving on to a higher-level study. The main conclusions of the results achieved are as follows:

The gold and silver recoveries reached for the mineralized material range from 88% to 92% for gold and 45% to 69% for silver, for 40 days of leaching.





The best gold recoveries were achieved by reducing the particle size from 3" to 1".





Reagent consumption (lime and cyanide), are on the order of 1.0 to 1.4 Kg / ton for cyanide and 1.5 Kg per ton for lime.





The irrigation period is reduced from 42 to 30 days when working with a finer grain size, resulting in an industrial operation of about 24 days of irrigation.





The elements that accompany the oxidized mineral do not present major damage to the dissolution of gold and silver since they do not produce excess consumption of lime or cyanide reagents, the analysis of head and tailings indicates little dissolution of elements such as As, Pb, Cu, Zn, S and Fe.





The mineralized oxide material has low permeability for the passage of solutions through the mineralized material. Therefore cement / lime / water must be used to achieve a permeable agglomerate.

Work on the Environmental Impact Study continues and, from the technical and socio-environmental analysis of the different feasible alternatives, the area of ​​influence of the La Cumbre Project has been identified and classified according to the General Methodology for Elaboration and Presentation of Environmental Studies of the ANLA - National Environmental Licensing Authorization. At present, the environmental characteristics and restrictions of the Piedras and Mandeval basins, their subterranean and superficial water resources are known. Likewise, the present terrestrial flora and their relationship with other species and ecosystems have been identified. At the same time, during the collection of this information, engagement with the communities has been carried out in order to establish their relationship with the territory, their customs, organizations, economic and cultural activities, and finally to classify the ecosystem services from which they benefit.

QA/QC Procedure

Core is collected, logged (geological & geotechnical), cut and sampled at Batero's drilling camp in the project area. All quality control ("QC") samples are introduced before shipment to ALS Minerals' sample preparation facilities in Medellin, Colombia.

The prepared samples are then shipped to ALS Minerals' analytical facilities in Lima, Peru for analyses. Gold is fire-assayed using a 50 gram aliquot sample and Atomic Absorption finish. Multi- element analysis is achieved by Four Acid Digestion and an Induced Coupled Plasma- Emission Spectroscopy finish.

The Company's QA/QC program includes the regular insertion of blanks, multiple certified assay standards and duplicate samples into the sample shipments. These QC samples are inserted in every assay batch, with each batch comprising 12% of such samples. Monitoring of these QC samples is a critical part of Batero's QA/QC protocols that involve the re-analysis of a minimum of 10 samples bounding any failed control sample. A third-party check laboratory receives 5% of all samples to verify the original assays.

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo., consultant to Batero, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release.

