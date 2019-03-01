(VIDEO ENHANCED) Adamera Attending the PDAC Conference

Vancouver, March 1, 2019 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) will be attending the Prospectors and Developer's Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto Ontario. Adamera will be at booth 2750 from March 3rd to March 6th and will be highlighting and discussing its Washington State projects.

At the conference Adamera will be showcasing its recently developed drill targets on the Overlook- Oversight, Outlook Ridge, Key West, Lamefoot South, Goodfoot and Flag hill projects and the upcoming 2019 exploration program.

During the conference, Adamera will show selected videos of its projects. See most recent conceptual video below showing drill results on the Oversight project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

