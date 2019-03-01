Regulus Announces Appointment of VP, Corporate Development and Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, March 01, 2019 - Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – REG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Greening to the position of Vice President, Corporate Development, subject to regulatory approvals. Mr. Greening will be joining Regulus from Yamana Gold Inc. where he played a key role in that company’s evaluation and completion of several successful acquisitions and sales. He is a professional geologist with over 12 years experience in the mining industry having also worked with Goldcorp and MPH Consulting as a geologist. Mr. Greening has a B.Sc. (Honors) from Memorial University of Newfoundland and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.



John, Black, CEO of Regulus, commented as follows: “We are very excited to have Adam join our management team where he will play a key role in identifying opportunities to maximize shareholder value.”

The Company has granted options to Mr. Greening to purchase 200,000 shares at $1.78 per share for a period of 5 years, in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

The Company also advises that Gordon P. Leask has stepped down as a non-executive director of the Company. Gordon has been a director of the Company since 2012 and the Board thanks him for his valuable contributions over the years. Gordon will be staying on as a director of Aldebaran Resources Inc. The Company is reviewing potential candidates to replace him on the Board.

About Regulus Resources Inc.

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team, with a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration properties located in North and South America. For further information on Regulus Resources Inc., please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com.

