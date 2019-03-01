Aldebaran Announces Appointment of VP, Corporate Development and Engagement of Investor Relations Consultant

VANCOUVER, March 01, 2019 - Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – ALDE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Greening to the position of Vice President, Corporate Development, subject to regulatory approvals. Mr. Greening will be joining Regulus from Yamana Gold Inc. where he played a key role in that company’s evaluation and completion of several successful acquisitions and sales. He is a professional geologist with over 12 years experience in the mining industry having also worked with Goldcorp and MPH Consulting as a geologist. Mr. Greening has a B.Sc. (Honors) from Memorial University of Newfoundland and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.

John Black, CEO of Regulus, commented as follows: “We are very excited to have Adam join our management team where he will play a key role in developing strategy and evaluating business opportunities, including identifying and reviewing potential acquisitions, dispositions and strategic alliances.”

In addition, the Company announces that Laura Brangwin has been engaged to provide investor relations services to the Company. Laura currently also provides her services to Regulus Resources Inc. and previously worked in media as a project director leading marketing campaigns for executives in the mining sector across the Americas and Africa with Global Business Reports (GBR). Laura graduated from the University of Manchester in the UK with a First-Class BA Honours in Spanish and Distinction in Portuguese.

Ms. Brangwin will be paid USD$2,500 per month and will be granted 50,000 stock options of the Company within 90 days of the date of the investors relations agreement (the “Agreement”), under the terms and conditions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The Agreement and the grant of options are subject to regulatory approval. The Company has been advised that Ms. Brangwin does not own any shares of Aldebaran.

About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a recently formed mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. and has the same core management team. Aldebaran acquired the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina from Regulus along with several other earlier stage projects in Argentina. Aldebaran also has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye-Stillwater. Altar hosts a large porphyry copper-gold system with mineralization currently defined in three distinct zones. Aldebaran’s primary focus will be on the Altar project with a view to discovering new zones with higher-grade mineralization.

