Chatham Rock attends PDAC 2019 and presents to Undersea Mining Forum

WELLINGTON, March 1, 2019 - Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd. (TSXV: "NZP" and NZAX: "CRP" or the "Company") wishes to advise that we will again have a strategically located booth (#2752) in the Investors Exchange in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference being staged in Toronto in the first week of March.



PDAC is understood to be the largest mining investment show in the world, attracting in excess of 30,000 investor attendees and has proved to be a most successful venue for Chatham in the past.



Chatham will also be a participant in and presenting to the Underwater Mining Forum to be held in Room 715 in the South Building at 10am on March 6. Shareholders and potential investors are invited to attend that session and to visit our booth in the Investors Exchange.



Attendance at PDAC 2019 is only a small part of Chatham's present drive to raise further capital in order to reapply for an environmental permit to accompany the mining permit we were granted in 2013. Presentations will be shared next week with groups of existing and possible investors in London, Munich and Zurich building on road shows in those locations in previous years.

About Chatham Rock Phosphate

Chatham Rock Phosphate is the custodian of New Zealand's only material resource of ultra-low cadmium, environmentally friendly pastoral phosphate fertiliser. Our key role is connecting the resource with those who need it.

The resource represents one of New Zealand's most valuable mineral assets and is of huge strategic significance because phosphate is essential to maintain New Zealand's high agricultural productivity.

New Zealand's current access to phosphate is vulnerable to economic and political events in the six countries controlling 98% of the world's phosphate reserves, with 85% of the total in the Western Saharan state of Morocco.

Chatham takes very seriously the responsibility vested in it through its granted mining permit to use the world's best knowledge and technology to safely extract this resource to help sustainably feed the world.

Our initial environmental consenting process independently established extraction would have no significant impact on fishing yields or profitability, marine mammals or seabirds.

Our project ticks all the boxes: environmental, health, ethical, security of supply, economic, regional development, rare earths and other green minerals.

Our rock is a proven reactive phosphate rock. Using it results in much less run-off into waterways and an improved soil profile compared with the effects of manufactured fertilisers.

It's an organic fertiliser with no additives and with the only processing being grinding and possible pelletisation

It contains ultra-low levels of cadmium, a cancer-causing heavy metal with much greater concentrations in other rock phosphate deposits

Being locally sourced and needing to be applied less frequently results in much lower carbon emissions (in effect increasing the present NZ electric vehicle fleet from 10,000 to 29,000 vehicles)

It is New Zealand's only significant source of phosphate and seabed extraction involves a far smaller environmental impact than that imposed on local overseas communities which mine phosphate

The rock is located within one day's sailing distance and supply is far more secure (and more ethical) than phosphate rock imported from unstable regions on the other side of the world

The project economics are attractive and Chatham will pay significant royalties and income taxes

The project will generate new jobs in environmental monitoring, on the mining ship, in the home port and in the science and agricultural sectors

Chatham rock phosphate has been independently shown to be as effective as other phosphate fertilisers used in New Zealand. We could provide the two fertiliser co-ops supplying most of New Zealand's fertiliser with a green fertiliser alternative to naturally complement their other products.

Neither the Exchange, its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the Exchange), or NZX Limited has in any way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and associated transactions, and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Chatham Rock Phosphate