RNC Minerals to Display Rare Gold Specimens at PDAC Conference

TORONTO, March 1, 2019 - RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) (RNC) is pleased to announce it will be displaying a collection of "Father's Day Vein" gold specimens at the 2019 PDAC Convention taking place over the March 3-6, 2019 period at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The specimens will be on display at the Investors Exchange, Booth #2549 in the South Building, Level 800.

In September 2018, the world celebrated the Father's Day Vein discovery by RNC, which has yielded more than 25,000 ounces of gold worth in excess of C$40 million including what we believe are among the largest gold specimens ever unearthed: King Henry containing 1,402 ounces, Warren containing 893 ounces, and several other spectacular high grade specimens.

About RNC Minerals

RNC has a 100% interest in the producing Beta Hunt gold mine located in Western Australia where a significant high grade gold discovery - "Father's Day Vein" - was recently made. RNC is currently completing a 40,000 metre drill program, the results of which will be incorporated into an updated NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and mine plan targeted for Q2 2019. Beta Hunt gold resource potential is underpinned by multiple gold shears with gold intersections across a 4km strike length which remain open in multiple directions adjacent to an existing 5km ramp network. RNC also has a 28% interest in a nickel joint venture that owns the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Abitibi region of Quebec which contains the second largest nickel reserve and eighth largest cobalt reserve in the world. RNC owns a 33% interest in Orford Mining Corp., a mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. RNC has a strong management team and Board with over 100 years of mining experience. RNC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol RNX. RNC shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol RNKLF.

