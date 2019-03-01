As predicted by Albert Mining services using Artificial Intelligence CARDS technology, Spruce Ridge Resources intersects 291m assaying 0.293% Ni, 118ppm Co, .02g/t Pd and .01g/t Pt at Crawford Property

Chelsea, Quebec / The Newswire / March 1, 2019 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Albert Mining") (TSX-V: AIIM) an exploration mining company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce that Spruce Ridge Resources published today positive results of last diamond drill holes over the Ni main target on its Crawford Property generated last July through use of Albert Mining's CARDS AI Technology.

Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V" SHL) - ("Spruce Ridge" or the "Company") announced the results of its 2018 winter drill program on the Crawford nickel project near Timmins, Ontario. Four holes totalling 1,818 metres were drilled on the Crawford Ultramafic Complex. Three of the holes intersected serpentinized dunite with persistent nickel values greater than 0.25% Ni over core lengths of up to 291 metres. Using a lower threshold of 0.20% Ni, long intervals are present in all four holes, with a maximum core length of 558 metres. Individual samples of 1.5 metre core intervals reported up to 0.669% Ni. Potentially significant assays of cobalt, platinum and palladium were also reported. The following table summarizes the results averaged over their respective intervals.

CRAWFORD NICKEL PROJECT - 2018 DIAMOND DRILLING RESULTS DDH ID From To Length Ni (%) Co (ppm) Pt (g/t) Pd (g/t) Au (g/t) SUMMARY OF INTERVALS PASSING 0.25% Ni CUTOFF CR18-01 234.00 525.00 291.00 0.293 118 0.011 0.020 0.002 includes 238.50 393.00 154.50 0.320 120 0.012 0.029 0.001 includes 238.50 283.50 45.00 0.384 144 0.019 0.061 0.001 CR18-03 475.50 606.00 eoh 130.50 0.299 140 0.028 0.055 0.006 includes 492.00 547.50 55.50 0.324 139 0.028 0.096 0.005 includes 492.00 516.00 24.00 0.333 140 0.060 0.201 0.011 CR18-04 205.50 402.00 eoh 196.50 0.332 135 0.010 0.027 0.002 includes 208.50 285.00 76.50 0.358 156 0.017 0.041 0.001 includes 208.50 220.50 12.00 0.532 220 0.030 0.070 0.001 SUMMARY OF INTERVALS PASSING 0.20% Ni CUTOFF CR18-01 36.00 eoc 594.00 eoh 558.00 0.261 127 0.010 0.016 0.002 CR18-02 24.00 eoc 175.50 151.50 0.224 126 0.005 0.005 0.001 CR18-02 175.50 216.00 eoh 40.50 Dunite less than 0.20% Ni CR18-03 51.00 eoc 288.00 237.00 Mafic volcanic and marginal zone CR18-03 288.00 606.00 eoh 318.00 0.248 126 0.019 0.028 0.003 CR18-04 42.00 eoc 72.40 30.40 Mafic volcanic CR18-04 72.40 193.50 121.10 Dunite less than 0.20% Ni CR18-04 193.50 402.00 eoh 208.50 0.324 135 0.018 0.028 0.003 SELECTED INTERVALS WITH ELEVATED PGEs CR18-03 492.00 493.50 1.5 0.285 140 0.219 0.567 0.004 CR18-03 507.00 511.50 4.50 0.339 140 0.059 0.498 0.048 CR18-04 165.00 166.50 1.50 0.182 120 0.069 0.570 0.006 Dumont Deposit average grade for comparison 0.27 107 0.009 0.020 n/a Note: eoc = End of Casing; eoh = End of Hole

The 2018 drilling program by Spruce Ridge and its Joint Venture partner, a group of private investors, was focussed on the Crawford Ultramafic Complex, a 3.5-kilometre long body of peridotite, dunite and their serpentinized equivalents. The target was defined by a helicopter-borne magnetic and electromagnetic survey and an airborne gravity survey, both conducted over of the entire project area of 100 sq. km. An Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) review of data, provided by Albert Mining Inc. (AIIM), also identified the area as being prospective for nickel.

Mr. Michel Fontaine, President & CEO at Albert Mining, stated: Artificial Intelligence cannot replace Geologists in the mining industry, CARDS is simply a powerful tool using AI and Data Mining that helps them with their targeting. By utilizing data collected from Geologists, EM conductors from geophysics and the use of Artificial Intelligence (Algorithms) we have developed in the last 14 years and field tested a tool that has proven to help with grass-root and advanced mining projects. Combining geophysics data, topography data and powerful computing (AI) enables us to find patterns discriminating assays positive and negative. Albert is the future as a tool for exploration and for advanced projects. I am more convinced than ever with this discovery

If you look at this map done by Spruce Ridge Resources, you will find the area grouping these 3 methods. Check the Ni AGEO model (second map) biggest red target.

https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/crawford.php

Albert Mining will be participating in PDAC 2019, booth #2149 Convention Center, March 3-6, Toronto, Canada.

About Albert Mining Inc. - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Albert Mining is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

