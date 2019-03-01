Everton Announces the Appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer

Chelsea, March 1, 2019 - Everton Resources Inc. ("Everton" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V:EVR) wishes to announce that Mr. Brendan Stutt has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation effective immediately. He will be replacing Mrs. Lucie Letellier who has resigned to pursue other projects. Mr. Stutt, is a graduate of Queen's University (BAH Economics) and McGill University (Graduate Diploma in Public Accounting). He is currently the CFO for North Bud Farms Inc. and has served as the corporate controller for a number of publicly traded companies over the last 10 years, after working as an auditor at Horwath Leebosh Appel LLP (now MNP LLP) to start his career. He is responsible for all aspects of financial reporting and corporate governance for the Corporation.

Mr. Andre Audet, Chief Executive Officer, wishes to thank Mrs. Lucie Letellier for her dedication and excellent work and wishes her well in all his endeavours.

About Everton Resources Inc.

Everton is an exploration company that holds an interest in the Opinaca region of James Bay, Quebec where the Company has partnered with Hecla Mining Company which is advancing Everton's interest in the Opinaca B project by funding 100% of all exploration work on one of the largest land packages adjacent to Goldcorp's Eleonore gold deposit.

