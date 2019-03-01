Argo Gold - PDAC Core Display, Investors Exchange - Booth #3300

Toronto, March 1, 2019 - Argo Gold (CSE: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Argo Gold") further to the announcement of February 28, 2019 the Company is excited that it will have on display some recently drilled core, from the ongoing diamond drill campaign at their flagship Woco Gold Project in the Red Lake District of Ontario. This drilled core on display is a selective sample and may not be representative of the whole Woco Gold Prospect. No disclosure of the results has yet been made as they are not available, the core has been sent to the lab and the Company expects the results within a couple of weeks.

About Argo Gold Inc.

Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol ARQ. Argo Gold is focused on gold exploration projects in central and northwestern Ontario. Argo Gold's website is www.argogold.ca.

