Aurania's Events During PDAC 2019

Update on Scout Drilling in Ecuador

Toronto, March 1, 2019 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending the PDAC 2019 International Convention being held March 3rd - March 6th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada. A list of events in which the Company will be participating in, is listed below. The Company is also pleased to provide an update on its initial scout drilling program in southeastern Ecuador.

Booth Location

Aurania will be exhibiting at booth 2905 in the Investors Exchange from Sunday, March 3th - Wednesday, March 6th at the MTCC. The Investors Exchange is located in the South Building, Level 800. Members of the Management team will be available at the booth to discuss the Company's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project in Ecuador. New this year: a virtual reality experience in the field!

Ecuador Day Presentation

Aurania's CEO and Chairman, Dr. Keith Barron will be speaking at Ecuador Day on Sunday, March 3rd during Session 2- Project Updates between 4:50-6:00pm in Room 205D at the MTCC. Ecuador Day will run from 2:00-6:00pm and will include an update on Ecuadorian Government Mining Regulation & Permitting from Mr. Fernando Benalcázar, Vice-Minister of Mining. This event is open to all registered attendees of PDAC and should provide an excellent update on various government initiatives.

A session titled "Update on Ecuador Mining Policies" will be held on Sunday March 3rd from 8:00am-12:30pm in Room 205D at the MTCC. This event is being organized by Government of the Republic of Ecuador and Solaris Copper Inc. The Government of Ecuador's update on mining policies session will provide a comprehensive political, legal, social, economic and practical perspective of the opportunities, experiences and challenges for the mining industry in Ecuador. For more information visit the PDAC website.

Shareholder Meet and Greet with Management

The Company is hosting a meet-and-greet on Sunday, March 3rd from 5:30 - 8:30pm in Salon 1, 19th Floor, at The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario.

Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors

Aurania's President, Dr. Richard Spencer will be speaking during the Gold Exploration 1 Session on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2:30-2:45pm in Room 802, MTCC. Dr. Spencer will provide an overview and update on the Company's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project in Ecuador. The Corporate Presentation Forum for Investors is open to all registered attendees of PDAC.

The PDAC International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange is the world's leading convention for people, companies and organizations in, or connected with, mineral exploration. For information on registration for PDAC, visit http://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration/registration-information

Update on Drilling

The Company's drilling authorization at Crunchy Hill has been issued, the drill is on site at the first drill platform and is expected to commence operations within the next couple of days. The Company has put together a short video to describe how field mapping and analytical results have been combined to define the first drill target at Crunchy Hill: http://www.aurania.com/investors/media/target-series/from-field-mapping-to-drill-concept/

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

Manager - Investor Services

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Dr. Richard Spencer

President

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

richard.spencer@aurania.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurania. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Aurania's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Aurania or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Aurania, Aurania provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, Aurania's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the corporation's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in Aurania's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Aurania believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Aurania disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43175