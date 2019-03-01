AurCrest Announces Resignation of Russell Wesley as a Director

TORONTO, March 1, 2019 - AurCrest Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "AurCrest") (TSX-V: AGO) (FRANKFURT: TM8A, WKN: A0YG1K) wishes to announce that Mr. Russell Wesley has resigned as a Director of the Company. Mr. Wesley will be focusing on his work with indigenous education.

Christopher Angeconeb, President and CEO, states, "Mr. Wesley is a highly-regarded community leader and policy-maker in the indigenous landscape of Ontario, and an invaluable resource to the shareholders, Board, and management of this Company. Therefore, the Company will retain Mr. Wesley in a consultancy capacity when and as needed, to ensure that his unique wealth of knowledge, experience and understanding of the indigenous viewpoint toward governance and economic development is available to the Company and our shareholders."

About AurCrest Gold Inc.

AurCrest is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. AurCrest has a portfolio of properties in Ontario, which include the Richardson Lake and Bridget Lake gold properties.

