One World Lithium Announces Stock Option Grant And Debt Settlements

VANCOUVER, March 02, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE-OWLI) ("OWL") (the "Company") announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers, management and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,450,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options"). The Options are fully vested and exercisable for on or before March 01, 2021, at a price of $0.19 per share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Stock Exchange on February 28, 2019, the last trading prior to the date of grant. All Options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

The Company also announces it has agreed to settle a portion of debt owing to certain creditors through a debt settlement at a deemed price of $0.19 by the issuance of 203,231 common shares of the Company. The shares will be subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold from trading from the closing date.

About One World Lithium Inc.

OWL an exploration Company is focused on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It currently has earned a 60% working interest in the 75,400 hectares (or 754 square kilometers which is 290 square miles) Salar Del Diablo Property located in Baja California Notre, Mexico with the right to earn an additional 30% working interest.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com

