Lundin Gold Reports Fatality at Fruta Del Norte

20:30 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, March 2, 2019 - Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: "LUG", Nasdaq Stockholm: "LUG") reports that a landslide occurred on the North Access Road at the Fruta del Norte Project late yesterday resulting in the death of an employee, despite the extensive rescue efforts of the Company and local response teams.  The employee was operating a loader which was caught in the landslide.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and have extended our condolences and support to the employee's family and co-workers," said Lundin Gold's President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Hochstein.

The Company has notified the appropriate authorities in Ecuador and is providing its full cooperation in their investigation.  A thorough internal investigation of the accident will also be conducted.  No other employees were harmed in the accident.   

Additional Information
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication March 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. PT through the contact persons set out below.

About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is developing its wholly-owned Fruta del Norte gold project in southeast Ecuador which is currently under construction. The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise in mine construction and operations and are dedicated to advancing this project through to first gold production.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

Contact
Lundin Gold Inc., Ron F. Hochstein, President and CEO, +593 2-299-6400, +604-806-3589; Lundin Gold Inc., Sabina Srubiski, Manager, Investor Relations, +1-604-806-3089, info@lundingold.com, www.lundingold.com
