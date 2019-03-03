Inca One Produces 2,434 oz of Gold, A Record for the Month of February

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2019 - Inca One Gold Corp. (TSXV: IO) (Frankfurt: SU9.F) (SSEV: IOCL) ("Inca One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce consolidated gold production for February 2019 from its Chala One Plant ("Chala One") and Koricancha Plant ("Kori One"). All comparative year-over-year ("YOY") production numbers relate only to Chala One in 2018. Production for 2019 is on a 100% basis and includes both Chala One and Kori One from August 21, 2018. Prior to August 21, 2018, production includes only Chala One.

The Company's gold production increased 167% YOY this past February 2019 to 2,434 ounces, compared to 910 ounces in February 2018. When compared to the prior month of January 2019, gold production increased 6% despite having three less calendar days to operate.

Material processed in February reached 4,520 tonnes, compared to 1,797 tonnes in February 2018, an increase of 152% YOY. Throughput in February averaged a combined 161 tonnes per day ("TPD"), up 3% from the previous month of January 2019.

February 2019 Operations Year over Year Feb. 2019 Feb. 2018 YOY Deliveries: 4,499 tonnes 2,066 tonnes 118% Production: 4,520 tonnes 1,797 tonnes 152% Throughput: 161 tpd 64 tpd 152% Gold Produced: 2,434 ounces 910 ounces 167%

February's growth is not only attributable to the acquisition of Kori One, but also due to continued strong supply of gold bearing material to both Chala One and Kori One plants. This is notable as the rainy season continued well into the month of February.

Edward Kelly, President, and CEO commented, "February is in the books as our strongest February to date, despite battling the Peruvian rainy season. Having now entered the final quarter of fiscal 2019, thanks to our team's efforts, we look forward to continued growth in production, fueled by this past years' acquisition of the Kori One milling facility."

PDAC

Inca One would like to invite those who are attending this week's PDAC Conference from March 3-6, 2019 to visit the Company at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, Level 800 at the Investor Exchange, Booth #3035 to meet and speak with senior management.

About Inca One

Inca One is a Canadian based mineral processing company. The Company's activities consist of the production of gold and silver from the processing of purchased minerals located in Peru. Peru is the 6th largest producer of gold in the world and the Peruvian government estimates the small-scale mining sector accounts for a significant portion of all Peruvian gold production, estimated to be valued approximately US$3 billion annually. The Company purchases its minerals from government-registered, small-scale mining producers from various regions and processes it at its 100%-owned Chala One and 90%-owned Kori One milling facilities, located in Arequipa, Southern Peru.

