Leagold Reports Two Fatalities at Fazenda Mine

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2019 - Leagold Mining Corp. (TSX:LMC; OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") regrets to report two fatalities at its Fazenda mine in Brazil. An underground blasting accident occurred at 11:40pm on the evening of February 28, 2019 involving five employees, two of whom suffered fatal injuries. The remaining three employees incurred minor injuries and have been released from hospital.

Leagold CEO Neil Woodyer said: "On behalf of the entire Leagold Board and management team I send sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and also our support for the injured workers. We are working with the authorities to fully understand the cause of the accident and a thorough investigation is under way. The area of the accident has been sealed off. We are providing full support to the families of the victims."

Normal mining operations have resumed with the exception of the section of the underground mine where the accident occurred.

About Leagold Mining Corporation

Leagold is building a mid-tier gold producer with a focus on opportunities in Latin America. The Company is based in Vancouver, Canada and owns four operating gold mines in Mexico and Brazil, along with a near-term gold mine restart project in Brazil and additional expansion and growth opportunities. Leagold is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "LMC" and trades on the OTCQX market as "LMCNF". For more information on Leagold please visit the Company website at www.leagold.com or contact:

SOURCE Leagold Mining Corp.