Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Broken Hill Pipeline - First Water

Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) extends our congratulations to WaterNSW and their project partners John Holland and MPC Group for the successful construction and commissioning of the 270 km water supply pipeline from the Murray River at Wentworth to Broken Hill.The project will provide long term water security for the community by supplying up to 37.4 megalitres per day to the Essential Water treatment plant at Broken Hill. The provision of a secure source of water to Broken Hill significantly de-risks the Thackaringa Cobalt Project. Essential Water has committed to supply up to 1.5 gigalitres per year of water to Cobalt Blue to service the cobalt processing and refining requirements of the Project.





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:



Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) is an exploration and project development company focussed on green energy technology. Work programs are advancing to enable an upgrade of the Mineral Resource at the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales to include Measured Resources.



Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.



Potential to extend the Mineral Resource at Pyrite Hill, Big Hill, Railway and the other prospects is high. Numerous other prospects within COB’s tenement package are at an early stage and under-explored.





