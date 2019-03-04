Manganese X Metallurgical Update: Receives Encouraging Results to Produce High Grade Battery Products for the North American Li-Ion and Other Alternative Energy Markets

Montreal, March 4, 2019 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE:9SC2) (OTC PINK: SNCGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that in collaboration with Kemetco Research Inc. it has been able to produce manganese sulfate with a purity exceeding 99.6% and very low levels of base and alkali metals (Cu, Pb, Ni and Zn below 10 ppm and Na, K and Ca below 50 ppm) that are deleterious in battery-grade compounds. The company's preliminary flowsheet using specific parameters for Battery Hill ore has yielded very encouraging results. The flowsheet incorporates leaching, followed by solid-liquid separation, purification and crystallization.

The company, together with Kemetco, will continue to develop a competitive flowsheet in the next two quarters, in order to produce a high-purity (>99.9%) battery-grade manganese product for the growing electric vehicle and energy storage sectors, using the safe and sustainable North America mineral resource from Battery Hill.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X states, "This is a significant step for us towards the development of a battery-grade manganese product; we are particularly excited with the fact that many of the critically deleterious elements are extracted from our manganese product at the beginning of the flowsheet, without the use of expensive or highly hazardous reagents and processes."

About Kemetco

Kemetco Research Inc. is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company providing laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries as well as the steel industry. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emission processes, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

martin@kepman.com

1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43192