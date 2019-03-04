EnviroLeach Announces Appointment of Mel Lavitt to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, March 04, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE) is pleased to announce that Mel S. Lavitt, a Senior Advisor to Needham & Company and former Director of Jabil Inc., was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, increasing the board to 6 members. Mr. Lavitt will also act as Vice Chairman of the Board.



Mr. Lavitt has over 50 years of investment banking expertise in emerging growth high tech and middle-market companies. His professional career included hundreds of capital market transactions accounting for several billion dollars of equity and debt financing. He began his Wall Street career in 1959 at Bear Stearns and then joined C.E. Unterberg, Towbin in 1962. In 1977, C.E. Unterberg, Towbin merged with L.F. Rothschild to form L.F. Rothschild, Unterberg, Towbin Inc., one of the original “Four Horsemen” of tech banking. In August of 1992 he became a managing director for Unterberg, Harris, which, in 1997, became C.E. Unterberg, Towbin, where he served as vice chairman until the firm was purchased by Collins Stewart, LLC in 2007.

“Mr. Lavitt has extensive technology, banking and business experience, and we are delighted that he is joining EnviroLeach’s Board of Directors,” said Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach President and CEO.

Mr. Lavitt served as a Director of Jabil from September 1991 to January 2016. During his 25-year tenure, the Company grew into the third largest diversified electronics manufacturer services company in the world with annual revenues over $20 Billion and over 175,000 employees in 100 countries.

Currently, Mr. Lavitt is a Senior Advisor to Needham and Company, LLC., a globally recognized investment banking and asset management firm focused solely on growth companies and their investors. Founded in 1985, the firm is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Menlo Park, CA.

Mr. Lavitt is on the advisory board of two private companies, TELUS International and Deserve, Inc., and on the board of directors of Storage Engine. He is also very involved in Utah’s economic development since he and his family moved to Park City full time in 2002. Mr. Lavitt chairs the Incentives Committee for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, serves as a Trustee for EDCUtah, and is a board member of Utah Capital Investment Corporation.

“I am honored to join the EnviroLeach Board and work with this exceptional team,” Mr. Lavitt said. “EnviroLeach offers an extraordinary green alternative to the current methods used for the extraction of precious metals from E-Waste and conventional mining. I look forward to sharing my experiences and contributing to the future direction and growth of this exciting company.”

“Mel brings a wealth of experience, from both the technology and banking sectors, as well as the insights he brings from being a part of the monumental growth of one of the largest Electronic Manufacturing Services Companies in the world. He will be a great addition to our Board, and I look forward to working with him,” said Jack Kiland, EnviroLeach Chairman.

In addition to Mr. Lavitt, EnviroLeach’s Board of Directors consists of Jack Kiland, EnviroLeach Chairman; Duane Nelson, EnviroLeach President & CEO; Greg Pendura, CEO of Mineworx Technologies; Kenneth McNaughton M.A. Sc., P. Eng., Vice President of Pretium Resources Inc.; and Court Anderson B.S., J.D., Lawyer at Henson & Efron. P.A.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly technologies for the recovery of precious metals in the E-Waste and Mining sectors. Using its proprietary non-toxic, water-based, and near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from mining ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives at ambient temperatures.

Backed by a staff of highly experienced scientists and engineers, and based on years of research, including independent validations and pilot scale test programs, EnviroLeach’s technology is poised to become the world standard in eco-friendly extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors.

Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” and “will” and words of similar import, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach’s financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as “plans”, “expects”, “projects”, “assumes”, “budget”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “targets” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

