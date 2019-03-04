Americas Silver Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results and Provides 2019 Guidance

Americas Silver Corp. (TSX:USA) (NYSE American:USAS) (“Americas Silver” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2018.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End Highlights

Revenue of $68.4 million in 2018 compared to revenue of $54.3 million in 2017, an increase of 26%, despite significantly lower metal prices in the second half of 2018.

Net cash generated from operating activities in 2018 of $9.0 million compared to net cash flow generated from operating activities of $1.6 million in 2017.

Net loss of $10.7 million for the year or ($0.25) per share, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million or ($0.09) per share in 2017, an increase in net loss of 208% and net loss per share of 178% compared to fiscal 2017. The increase in net loss was due to lower metal prices and increases in non-cash and non-reoccurring items, including asset write-downs, a tax contingency, and transaction costs.

The Company entered into a definitive agreement with Pershing Gold Corporation (“Pershing Gold”) to complete a business combination at the end of September 2018 (the “Transaction). The parties to the Transaction are currently awaiting regulatory approval by the Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”).

Year-end production of 6.3 million consolidated silver equivalent ounces 1 , an increase of 32% year-over-year, including 1.4 million consolidated silver ounces.

, an increase of 32% year-over-year, including 1.4 million consolidated silver ounces. Fourth quarter production of 1.8 million consolidated silver equivalent ounces, an increase of 32% year-over-year, including 0.4 million consolidated silver ounces.

Year-end consolidated zinc production of 34.2 million pounds and lead production of 30.5 million pounds, increases of 194% and 20%, respectively.

Cost of sales of $8.29/oz. equivalent silver, by-product cash cost 2 of negative ($0.63/oz.) silver, and all-in sustaining cost 3 (“AISC”) of $9.80/oz. silver for the year, representing year-over-year decreases of 18%, 107%, and 26%, respectively.

of negative ($0.63/oz.) silver, and all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) of $9.80/oz. silver for the year, representing year-over-year decreases of 18%, 107%, and 26%, respectively. Cost of sales of $7.87/oz. equivalent silver, by-product cash cost of $1.14/oz. silver, and AISC of $11.78/oz. silver for the fourth quarter of 2018, representing year-over-year decreases of 22%, 87%, and 17%, respectively.

The Company had a cash balance of $3.5 million and working capital balance of $6.4 million as at December 31, 2018.

The Company will be hosting a conference call subsequent to the closing of the Pershing Gold acquisition to discuss the Transaction, financing for the development of Relief Canyon Mine, and year-end 2018 financial results.

“The Company had strong cash flow growth during San Rafael’s ramp-up to full production in 2018 despite the significant decrease in metal prices in the second half of the year,” said Darren Blasutti, President & CEO of Americas Silver. “With the Pershing Gold shareholder votes behind us, we are looking forward to closing the Transaction immediately after CFIUS approval. We expect a concurrent Board construction approval and announcement of fully-funded financing for the Relief Canyon project. The combined company will be focused on increasing silver production and bringing Relief Canyon to first pour before the end of the 2019.”

Pershing Gold Acquisition Update

Respective shareholders of Americas Silver and Pershing Gold provided the requisite approvals for the previously announced Transaction between the two companies on January 9, 2019. The Transaction is currently awaiting regulatory approval from CFIUS. The Company views discussions with CFIUS as progressing well and expects that the necessary approvals before the end of the first quarter.

Consolidated Production and Operating Costs

Table 1 Consolidated Production and Cost Details Q4 2018 Q4 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Total ore processed (tonnes milled) 186,585 168,901 685,152 690,498 Silver produced (ounces) 395,294 409,545 1,417,537 2,056,017 Zinc produced (pounds) 10,223,692 4,895,670 34,219,472 11,623,138 Lead produced (pounds) 9,088,862 7,427,357 30,466,799 25,392,619 Copper produced (pounds) - 78,541 - 1,167,401 Silver equivalent produced (ounces) 1,799,741 1,358,441 6,286,531 4,746,387 Silver recovery (percent) 75.8 82.8 76.6 89.0 Silver grade (grams per tonne) 87 91 84 104 Silver sold (ounces) 398,753 410,518 1,424,745 2,056,122 Zinc sold (pounds) 10,135,730 4,413,526 33,714,154 10,919,556 Lead sold (pounds) 9,177,876 7,074,875 30,620,153 25,144,192 Copper sold (pounds) - 94,544 - 1,144,385 Cost of sales ($ per silver equivalent ounce)1 $7.87 $10.16 $8.29 $10.13 Silver cash cost ($ per silver ounce) 1 $1.14 $8.75 ($0.63) $9.45 All-in sustaining cost ($ per silver ounce) 1 $11.78 $14.20 $9.80 $13.29

1 Cost of sales per silver equivalent ounce, cash costs per silver ounce, and all-in sustaining costs per silver ounce in Q4, 2017 excludes pre-production of 45,344 silver ounces and 405,162 silver equivalent ounces mined from San Rafael during its commissioning period, and for YTD 2017 excludes pre-production of 50,490 silver ounces and 435,323 silver equivalent ounces mined from San Rafael during its commissioning period, and excludes pre-production of 245,391 silver ounces and 360,530 silver equivalent ounces mined from El Cajón during its commissioning period. Pre-production revenue and cost of sales from San Rafael and El Cajón are capitalized as an offset to development costs.

During 2018, the Company produced 6.3 million consolidated silver equivalent ounces including 1.4 million silver ounces, compared to production of 4.7 million consolidated silver equivalent ounces including 2.1 million silver ounces during 2017. The significant increase in consolidated silver equivalent production with a corresponding decrease in silver production relative to 2017 was primarily the result of the San Rafael mine experiencing its first full year of operation after declaring commercial production in December 2017. San Rafael contributed over 190% greater zinc production and over 125% greater lead production, with approximately 50% lower silver production at the Cosalá operations due to mine sequencing in the part of the San Rafael deposit with the lowest silver grades. Operations at the Galena Complex were also negatively impacted by two separate operational issues in the first of half of 2018 involving its No.3 Shaft that inhibited normal hoisting for approximately 27 days in total as previously disclosed that also caused reductions in silver and lead production in 2018.

As a result of the increased silver equivalent production, revenues increased by $14.1 million or 26% from $54.3 million during 2017 to $68.4 million during 2018 despite low metal prices in the second half of the year. Net loss increased by $7.8 million from $3.5 million during 2017 to $11.3 million during 2018, largely due to non-cash and non-reoccurring items. The increase in net loss was primarily attributable to higher cost of sales as San Rafael ramped up to full production in Q4, 2018, higher depletion and amortization reflecting a full year of production from San Rafael, Pershing Gold Transaction costs, the write-down of an asset, a contingency on value added taxes, and higher income tax expense, offset by higher net revenue from increased silver equivalent production, a gain on the disposal of assets, and gains on derivative instruments.

Consolidated costs of sales were $8.29/oz. equivalent silver, by-product cash costs were negative ($0.63/oz.) silver, and AISC were $9.80/oz. silver, representing year-over-year decreases of 18%, 107%, and 26%, respectively. The improvement in cash costs was a result of the significant increase in zinc and lead production primarily from the San Rafael mine compared to 2017 when the Company’s previous mine, Nuestra Señora, was in production. The base metal production increases were offset by decreases in the realized prices for zinc and lead during the year which negatively impacted by-product cash costs, and AISC.

Further information concerning the consolidated and individual mine operations is included in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the same period.

2019 Consolidated Guidance

Table 2 Consolidated Results and Guidance 2018 Actual 2019 Guidance Silver Production (ounces) 1.4M oz. 1.6 – 2.0M oz. Silver Equivalent Production (ounces) 6.3M oz. 6.6 - 7.0M oz. Cost of Sales ($ per silver equiv. ounce) $8.29/oz. $8.00 - $10.00/oz. Cash Costs ($ per silver ounce) $(0.59)/oz. $4.00 - $6.00/oz. All-in Sustaining Costs ($ per silver ounce) $9.82/oz. $10.00 - $12.00/oz. Capital Expenditures $15M $10M - $11M

Consolidated guidance for 2019 is 1.6 – 2.0 million silver ounces and 6.6 - 7.0 million silver equivalent ounces at cash costs of $4.00 to $6.00 per silver ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $10.00 to $12.00 per silver ounce including budgeted capital of $10 - $11 million. The increase in silver production is due to greater expected mill throughput at San Rafael in 2019 as the initial ramp up in 2018 has been completed. The increase in cash cost and all-in sustaining cost per ounce is due to the lower assumed metal prices affecting estimated by-product metal revenue from the San Rafael and Galena mines. The Company assumed $14.50 per ounce silver, $1.15 per pound zinc, $0.90 per pound lead, and an exchange rate of 19 Mexican pesos to US dollar for these guidance estimates. This guidance is supported by estimated zinc production of approximately 36-40 million lbs. and estimated lead production of 34-38 million lbs. in 2019. The Company’s consolidated exploration budget for fiscal 2019 is approximately $1.5 million.

This guidance excludes construction capital and exploration spending related to Pershing Gold’s Relief Canyon Mine. The Company intends to update guidance for Relief Canyon after the close of the Transaction.

About Americas Silver Corporation

Americas Silver is a precious metal mining company focused on growth from its existing asset base and execution of targeted accretive acquisitions. It owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. The Company holds an option on the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico. For further information please see SEDAR or americassilvercorp.com.

Daren Dell, Chief Operating Officer and a Qualified Person under Canadian Securities Administrators guidelines, has approved the applicable contents of this news release. For further information please see SEDAR or americassilvercorp.com.

Mineral reserve and resource estimates and exploration results from 2018 drill programs can be found on the Company’s website at www.americassilvercorp.com.

1 Silver equivalent production throughout this press release was calculated based on silver, zinc, lead and copper realized prices during each respective period.

2 Cash cost per ounce and all-in sustaining cost per ounce are non-IFRS performance measures with no standardized definition. For further information and detailed reconciliations, please refer to the Company’s 2018 year-end and quarterly MD&A.

